Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify





On Tuesday the Malawian High Court is expected to rule on whether witnesses need to fly to Malawi to testify in person in the Bushiris extradition court case

Malawian journalist says Bushiri argues he will not get a fair trial in South Africa and therefore does not want to be extradited

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri, his wife, Mary, and one of his co-accused appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 4 November 2020. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN

Africa Melane chats to freelance journalist Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected late today in the Malawian High Court on the extradition of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

What is going to happen today in court is that a judge is going to rule on whether or not witnesses are supposed to fly down to Malawi from South Africa. These are witnesses for the extradition of the Bushiris. Yvonne Sundu, Freelance Journalist - Malawi

There was an application by the state to have witnesses tender evidence virtually but there was a move to stop that, she explains, and hence witnesses would have to fly to Malawi and personally testify in court.

Once the witness issue has been decided the case against Bushiri and his wife will resume in court, she adds, on whether or not the couple should be extradited to South Africa.

She says witnesses would include those accusing Bushiri of rape as well as members of the South African Police Services.

She says the Bushiris have reintegrated themselves into Malawian society - although not fully.

Sudu says interest spikes in Malawi whenever the couple is due to appear in court.

Because there are still those people who are able to remember that they are facing a court case. Yvonne Sundu, Freelance Journalist - Malawi