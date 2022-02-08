'Bike patrol unit can't be stationed at Paarden Eiland crime hotspot all day'





The City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas says enforcement officers are keeping an eye on the Paarden Eiland cycle lane but can't be in one spot all day

Quintas says the City is aware of ongoing complaints about the crime affecting the cycling route

Image: Pedal Power Association

Councillor Rob Quintas, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for Urban Mobility, says it's not possible for officers to be permanently stationed at the notoriously unsafe stretch along the West Coast cycle path.

The stretch between Paarden Eiland and Culemborg Bridge in the city centre has been the site of ongoing crime and attacks on cyclists in recent years.

'We've got about 25 kilometres of cycle lane across the city but that particular stretch is of great concern", Quintas tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: Paarden Eiland cycle lane going to waste due to ongoing safety fears, says PPA

He says four officers from the City's Transport Enforcement Unit patrol cycle network daily but they cannot focus on one area alone.

Unfortunately, they can't be permanently positioned in one place. That would not be a viable use of resources to do so but we have certainly put emphasis on being in that area, particularly that stretch, as often as possible. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Although the officers can't be permanently stationed near the crime hotspot, Quintas they've been asked up their visibility in the area "as a result of the ongoing complaints received from cyclists".

RELATED: CT activist Lorenzo Davids takes followers on a ride documenting train commute

Quintas says the presence of informal dwellings along Metrorail's porous train lines contributes to the criminal and anti-social elements in the area.

The councillor encourages cyclists to travel in groups and never cycle alone.

He's also urged cyclists to report road maintenance issues, such as glass, debris, and other obstructions along the cycle paths.

Criminal elements are unfortunately making it incredibly dangerous for cyclists to use it with absolute confidence. I am aware of the issue in that particular stretch of the City's extensive cycle lane. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town

I've seen how porous many of the [train] lines are and there's a great deal of informality and unfortunately, a very real byproduct where there is that informality is the element of crime and other anti-social issues... for example, the smashing of glass bottles over the cycling lanes which damages the wheels of the bikes and causes lots of problems for the cyclists. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town