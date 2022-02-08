Buying a vehicle online – registration, licensing, transfer of ownership…
-
WeBuyCars sells almost 3000 vehicles online each month
-
It does vehicle registrations, but licensing remains the buyers’ responsibility – they have 21 days from the purchase date
-
Ownership transfers upon payment
South Africans are increasingly buying and selling vehicles online.
We frequently get complaints about the long waiting period – some say it takes 21 days – for the completion of paperwork.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed WeBuyCars national sales director Janson Ponting (scroll up to listen).
She asked him to explain the ins and outs of transfer of ownership, licensing, and insurance.
Approximately 30% of our sales are through the online platform. We’re touching 10 000 vehicles per month…Janson Ponting, national sales director - WeBuyCars
We recently introduced a service… where we register the vehicle in your name. Licensing is your responsibility… you have 21 days from the date of purchase… If you’ve paid… you are the owner… Within three days, we’ll have the vehicle registered in your name…Janson Ponting, national sales director - WeBuyCars
When we pay you, ownership transfers… But we still need to register ownership…Janson Ponting, national sales director - WeBuyCars
We just launched a new service ‘Bid to Finance’… selected vehicles on the new arrival auction… We will secure finance… A world-first…Janson Ponting, national sales director - WeBuyCars
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122935538_stylish-black-woman-in-a-car-salon.html?term=new%2Bcar&vti=md6vkvyys77us58582-1-1
More from Business
Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking'
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
These are the 5 top IT jobs in demand in SA in 2022
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tech division manager at Micheal Page Africa Robyn Stainbank about the leading IT jobs in demand in 2022.Read More
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.Read More
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.Read More
What is holding South Africa’s infrastructure programme back?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein, founder of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.Read More
ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News.Read More
'Switch to e-vehicles will occur as quickly as move from box TVs to flat screen'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to producer Neil Shaw and independent energy analyst Clyde Mallinson.Read More
Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995?
John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel.Read More
Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding
Eskom made the dreaded announcement late on Monday.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking'
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
These are the 5 top IT jobs in demand in SA in 2022
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tech division manager at Micheal Page Africa Robyn Stainbank about the leading IT jobs in demand in 2022.Read More
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.Read More
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.Read More
Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995?
John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel.Read More
101 jobs qualified foreigners can get in South Africa
John Maytham interviews Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine.Read More
[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed
Ward Councillor for the Camps Bay area Nicola Jowell provided regular updates on her Facebook about the unfolding situation.Read More
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster.Read More
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos 'a beautiful, spacious, safe car'
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson and this week she reviews the Renault Koleos.Read More