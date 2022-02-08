Buying a vehicle online – registration, licensing, transfer of ownership…





WeBuyCars sells almost 3000 vehicles online each month

It does vehicle registrations, but licensing remains the buyers’ responsibility – they have 21 days from the purchase date

Ownership transfers upon payment

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

South Africans are increasingly buying and selling vehicles online.

We frequently get complaints about the long waiting period – some say it takes 21 days – for the completion of paperwork.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed WeBuyCars national sales director Janson Ponting (scroll up to listen).

She asked him to explain the ins and outs of transfer of ownership, licensing, and insurance.

Approximately 30% of our sales are through the online platform. We’re touching 10 000 vehicles per month… Janson Ponting, national sales director - WeBuyCars

We recently introduced a service… where we register the vehicle in your name. Licensing is your responsibility… you have 21 days from the date of purchase… If you’ve paid… you are the owner… Within three days, we’ll have the vehicle registered in your name… Janson Ponting, national sales director - WeBuyCars

When we pay you, ownership transfers… But we still need to register ownership… Janson Ponting, national sales director - WeBuyCars