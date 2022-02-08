Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu





The quality of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the next Chief Justice has been slammed, with many calling the process into question.

The JSC, in an extraordinary move, recommended Judge Mandisa Maya to the President less than a day after conducting its last interview.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) decried the JSC as being tainted by politics.

Advocate Dali Mpofu in the Pretoria Magistrates Court. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responded to criticism levelled against the JSC (scroll up to listen).

The criticism is most welcome… The public should weigh in… Some people are hurling insults. That is unwelcome… Dali Mpofu, spokesperson - Judicial Service Commission

The interviews… fulfilled the Constitutional mandate… The format of the questioning… We concentrated on the perceived weak areas of the candidates… They had to be grilled… Dali Mpofu, spokesperson - Judicial Service Commission

People don’t understand the word ‘evidence’… In the light of such a rumour, confirmed by him, … Should it be kept from the public? … Dali Mpofu, spokesperson - Judicial Service Commission

I’m pursuing legal action [against News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson] … They have no right to insult people… Dali Mpofu, spokesperson - Judicial Service Commission