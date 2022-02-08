Capetonians warned against unprotected sex as STI cases climb
- Fewer people are practicing safe sex in Cape Town resulting in increased sexually transmitted infections
- The City of Cape Town’s Health Department says there's been a major drop in the use of male condoms
The City of Cape Town’s health facilities have seen a significant drop in condom use among both men and women in the metro.
Health officials say the drop in the use of condoms correlates with a rise in the number of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the city.
The use of male condoms has nearly halved, while the use of female condoms is just more than a third of the previous year.
According to the City, this is the second consecutive year which shows a decline.
The use of male condoms dropped from 30,6 million during the 2019/2020 financial year to 16,085,200 during the 2020/2021 financial year.
In addition, the use of female condoms dropped from 954,599 to 305,400 in the same period.
The City's mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, says she's concerned that fewer Capetonians are practicing safe sex.
Van der Ross also notes with concern that there's been a decline in the use of or pre-exposure prophylaxis, a medication that can prevent the spread of HIV.
The decline in the use of prophylactics is concerning, especially when coupled with the rise in STIs. With February being the month of love, I want to challenge both men and women to start loving themselves first and take the necessary precautions with regards to their reproductive well-being.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
To mark Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI)/Condom Month in February, the City's health officials have encouraged women and men to have health checks and take charge of their reproductive well-being.
STIs need not be a big problem as most of the infections can be cured. Reluctance to seek medical treatment because of the fear of being stigmatised is one of many reasons why many wait until it’s too late. The consequences of not seeking treatment can be devastating and life-threatening.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
You can get an STI even if you have sex only once with an infected partner. Untreated STIs can affect an unborn baby, cause mental illness or damage to the heart and kidneys, infertility, as well as cancer of the sex organs.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/couple_bed.html?sti=m175u301p87ha0tfqf|&mediapopup=116328084
