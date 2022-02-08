15 suspects linked to SAPS PPE tender corruption appear in court





15 suspects linked to a corrupt SAPS PPE tender have made their first court appearance on Tuesday

The group were arrested in Gauteng and Limpopo on Monday by a task team

They're facing charges of fraud, theft, corruption, and forgery

Suspects linked to a corrupt SAPS PPE tender appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 8 February 2022. Image: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

A group of 15 suspects implicated in a corrupt SAPS PPE tender worth nearly R2 million have appeared in the dock.

The group was arrested in Gauteng and Limpopo on Monday in connection with a scheme that unlawfully benefitted a third-party supplier of latex gloves for the SAPS nationally in April 2020.

The suspects made their first court appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

They face charges of fraud, theft, corruption, and forgery, reports Masechaba Sefularo of Eyewitness News.

Of the 15 suspects, six are former police officers, two are currently serving police officers, and one is employed as an administrative clerk.

The rest of the suspects are civilians linked to the supplier.

#PPECorruption 15 people arrested in connection with SAPS personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption worth R1.9 million appear in the Palm Magistrates Court this morning. MS pic.twitter.com/kXQNcoEBA0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 8, 2022

According to Sefularo, the State will not be opposing bail for three of the accused.

She says the matter most likely be rolled over or be postponed due to the number of accused persons in the case.

RELATED: SAPS disputes Daily Maverick claim of R1.6 billion irregular PPE expenditure

Proceedings have been delayed because some of the legal representatives for the accused are not ready to proceed with the bail application. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News