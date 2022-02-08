Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy

8 February 2022 1:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Adam Gilchrist
Emmanuel Macron
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron met for five hours on Tuesday to prevent war in Ukraine.

Macron is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda later in the day.

US President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to shut down a Russian gas pipeline to Germany if Moscow invaded Ukraine.

© id1974/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

Women signing up… to become reservists… arming of the populace…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Extraordinary pictures… Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin are sitting at either end of a very, very long table… They look a long way apart…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

… 1700 paratroopers from America… have arrived in Poland. A 1000 more US troops have been redeployed to Romania. 900 British soldiers are being added to the force already in Estonia. 350 going to Poland…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

The Polish Defence Minister reminded us… what happened with the policy of appeasement before… referring to 1939…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



