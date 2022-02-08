Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy





Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron met for five hours on Tuesday to prevent war in Ukraine.

Macron is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda later in the day.

US President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to shut down a Russian gas pipeline to Germany if Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

Women signing up… to become reservists… arming of the populace… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Extraordinary pictures… Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin are sitting at either end of a very, very long table… They look a long way apart… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

… 1700 paratroopers from America… have arrived in Poland. A 1000 more US troops have been redeployed to Romania. 900 British soldiers are being added to the force already in Estonia. 350 going to Poland… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent