Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking'





Cadbury has new resealable packaging to, it says, encourage healthier eating and “mindful snacking” - LOL.

The confectionary maker is introducing a “memory tech solution” (LOL!) to reseal the wrapper with a twist.

Cadbury urges consumers to “save half for later” (LOL!!!).

© faizalramli/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:18).

Chocoholics, there’s help at hand! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire