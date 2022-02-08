Ocean View resident takes on gangs to reclaim children's playground





The community of Ocean View has been plagued by gang violence for decades

A local resident pleaded with gangsters to refrain from undertaking gang activities near parks in the community

Locals have since revamped a derelict playground in Ocean View to encourage children to play in the park again

A playground is meant to be a space, filled with the laughter of children, as they have fun on swings, jungle gyms, see-saws and merry-go-rounds.

But for a long time, that hasn't been the case in the community of Ocean View in the South Peninsula.

Gangsterism has plagued this community for decades, leaving parents and children living in fear of being caught in the crossfire of gang violence.

As a result, playgrounds have become derelict, leaving underutilised spaces like parks and playgrounds open for gang activity.

The park was a negative space. An empty and gloomy space. Parents used to warn their children about the park, that it's a dangerous space.... Aslam Richards - Founder of Cape Flats Wellness Centre

But one Ocean View resident has had enough, taking it upon himself to make playgrounds a safe space again, for children to play and learn and not live in fear.

Aslam Richards, an Ocean View resident is the founder of the Ocean View based, Cape Flats Wellness Centre.

He personally went to gang leaders in the community, and pleaded with them to refrain from using the playgrounds for their activities, and allow the children to once again enjoy and benefit from amenities such as parks.

Over the last few weeks, Richards and other locals have turned a rundown playground in the community into a brightly painted one, replacing old and dilapidated equipment with new ones.

The new-look park has been re-opened in honour of three children killed in gang crossfire in recent years.

Three children in Ocean View were killed through stray bullets...those are the three children the park has been built in memory of. Aslam Richards - Founder of Cape Flats Wellness Centre

There was a lot of community involvement in the project. People were donating things...coming along and helping. The whole community was getting involved. Aslam Richards - Founder of Cape Flats Wellness Centre

Now that there's colour in the park, you can actually hear the children laughing and playing in the park... Aslam Richards - Founder of Cape Flats Wellness Centre

Richards says schools and Early Childhood Development Centres in the community can also use the facility as an extension of the classroom.

Numbers and Letters are also painted on the walls, while emergency contact numbers like police. ambulance, hospital and fire services are also on display.

It also serves as a space where ECD's can also bring their children...it's also an educational park. Aslam Richards - Founder of Cape Flats Wellness Centre

