Ocean View resident takes on gangs to reclaim children's playground

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zapiro remembers finding out that he was on the Thulsie terror twins hit list John Maytham speaks to cartoonist Jonathon Shapiro AKA 'Zapiro' about the Thulsie Twins plot to assassinate him. 8 February 2022 10:34 PM
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown' South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions. 8 February 2022 9:12 PM
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world. 8 February 2022 8:42 PM
View all Local
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa. 8 February 2022 6:44 PM
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission. 8 February 2022 12:38 PM
View all Politics
South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder. 8 February 2022 5:00 PM
Vaping may soon be regulated – and taxed – like cigarettes John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 8 February 2022 4:06 PM
Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 8 February 2022 2:23 PM
View all Business
The Reluctant Widower: Gerry Pelser's memoire about losing his wife of 15 years CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Gerry Pelser, author of the book, Chronicles of a reluctant widower. 8 February 2022 9:19 PM
Buying a vehicle online – registration, licensing, transfer of ownership… Refilwe Moloto interviews WeBuyCars national sales director Janson Ponting. 8 February 2022 11:19 AM
These are the 5 top IT jobs in demand in SA in 2022 Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tech division manager at Micheal Page Africa Robyn Stainbank about the leading IT jobs in demand in 2022. 8 February 2022 9:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 February 2022 1:36 PM
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
View all World
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder. 8 February 2022 5:00 PM
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission. 8 February 2022 12:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ocean View resident takes on gangs to reclaim children's playground

8 February 2022 5:01 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Ocean View
Cape Flats
Aslam Richards
Cape Flats Wellness Centre

CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Aslam Richards, co-founder of Ocean View based NGO, Cape Flats Wellness Centre.
  • The community of Ocean View has been plagued by gang violence for decades
  • A local resident pleaded with gangsters to refrain from undertaking gang activities near parks in the community
  • Locals have since revamped a derelict playground in Ocean View to encourage children to play in the park again

A playground is meant to be a space, filled with the laughter of children, as they have fun on swings, jungle gyms, see-saws and merry-go-rounds.

But for a long time, that hasn't been the case in the community of Ocean View in the South Peninsula.

Gangsterism has plagued this community for decades, leaving parents and children living in fear of being caught in the crossfire of gang violence.

As a result, playgrounds have become derelict, leaving underutilised spaces like parks and playgrounds open for gang activity.

The park was a negative space. An empty and gloomy space. Parents used to warn their children about the park, that it's a dangerous space....

Aslam Richards - Founder of Cape Flats Wellness Centre

RELATED: NPO needs help realising dream to build resource centre for Ocean View youth

But one Ocean View resident has had enough, taking it upon himself to make playgrounds a safe space again, for children to play and learn and not live in fear.

Aslam Richards, an Ocean View resident is the founder of the Ocean View based, Cape Flats Wellness Centre.

He personally went to gang leaders in the community, and pleaded with them to refrain from using the playgrounds for their activities, and allow the children to once again enjoy and benefit from amenities such as parks.

Over the last few weeks, Richards and other locals have turned a rundown playground in the community into a brightly painted one, replacing old and dilapidated equipment with new ones.

The new-look park has been re-opened in honour of three children killed in gang crossfire in recent years.

Three children in Ocean View were killed through stray bullets...those are the three children the park has been built in memory of.

Aslam Richards - Founder of Cape Flats Wellness Centre

There was a lot of community involvement in the project. People were donating things...coming along and helping. The whole community was getting involved.

Aslam Richards - Founder of Cape Flats Wellness Centre

Now that there's colour in the park, you can actually hear the children laughing and playing in the park...

Aslam Richards - Founder of Cape Flats Wellness Centre

Richards says schools and Early Childhood Development Centres in the community can also use the facility as an extension of the classroom.

Numbers and Letters are also painted on the walls, while emergency contact numbers like police. ambulance, hospital and fire services are also on display.

It also serves as a space where ECD's can also bring their children...it's also an educational park.

Aslam Richards - Founder of Cape Flats Wellness Centre

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




8 February 2022 5:01 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Ocean View
Cape Flats
Aslam Richards
Cape Flats Wellness Centre

More from Local

Zapiro remembers finding out that he was on the Thulsie terror twins hit list

8 February 2022 10:34 PM

John Maytham speaks to cartoonist Jonathon Shapiro AKA 'Zapiro' about the Thulsie Twins plot to assassinate him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'

8 February 2022 9:12 PM

South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic

8 February 2022 8:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'

8 February 2022 7:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

15 suspects linked to SAPS PPE tender corruption appear in court

8 February 2022 1:59 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians warned against unprotected sex as STI cases climb

8 February 2022 1:08 PM

The City of Cape Town says it's concerned by the increase in sexually transmitted infections due to a reported drop in condom usage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu

8 February 2022 12:38 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bike patrol unit can't be stationed at Paarden Eiland crime hotspot all day'

8 February 2022 12:24 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approval of Sinopharm vaccine enhancing SA's armory against Covid-19 - Dr. Dasoo

8 February 2022 10:46 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr. Aslam Dasoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

July riots: 'Despite promises of swift action, instigators may get away with it'

8 February 2022 9:25 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to criminologist Dr. Guy Lamb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'

Business Local Lifestyle

'Bike patrol unit can't be stationed at Paarden Eiland crime hotspot all day'

Local

Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations with 12

8 February 2022 7:58 PM

Occult linked to murder of Klawer boy

8 February 2022 7:44 PM

SA's household-based HIV study under way

8 February 2022 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA