South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch
Africa’s first smartphone factory in Durban has failed, two years after its launch by President Cyril Ramaphosa amid much fanfare.
Mara Phones received R1.5 billion from Standard Bank and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to set up and operate the factory.
The factory, now on auction, employed 200 people at its opening.
