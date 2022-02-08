Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown' South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world.
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world. 8 February 2022 8:42 PM
View all Local
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.
'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa.
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission.
View all Politics
South Africa's first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch South Africa's first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder.
Vaping may soon be regulated – and taxed – like cigarettes John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.
Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
View all Business
The Reluctant Widower: Gerry Pelser's memoire about losing his wife of 15 years CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Gerry Pelser, author of the book, Chronicles of a reluctant widower.
Buying a vehicle online – registration, licensing, transfer of ownership… Refilwe Moloto interviews WeBuyCars national sales director Janson Ponting.
These are the 5 top IT jobs in demand in SA in 2022 Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tech division manager at Micheal Page Africa Robyn Stainbank about the leading IT jobs in demand in 2022.
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital.
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran.
View all Sport
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster.
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.
View all Entertainment
Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more.
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings.
View all World
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary.
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron.
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment.
View all Africa
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.
South Africa's first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch South Africa's first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder.
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission.
View all Opinion
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'

8 February 2022 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.
Image posted on Facebook by Mara Phones @MaraPhones

South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off, just over two years after it was launched.

President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the Mara smartphone assembly plant near Durban in October 2019.

RELATED: Dubai-based Mara Group opens South Africa’s first smartphone factory

It followed the opening of another factory in Rwanda, to produce what the Mara Group called the first “Made in Africa” smartphone.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 October 2019 toured the Mara Group Cellphone Plant launch at Durban Dube Trade Port. Picture: @GCISMedia/Twitter

Mara Phones set up the factory using half of R1.5 billion in funding from Standard Bank and the Industrial Development Corporation, reports IT news website MyBroadband.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith Green, a manager at Park Village Auctions which is handling the sale of the Durban factory.

The factory actually shut down in 2019 already, obviously along with the lockdown.

Keith Green, Manager - Park Village Auctions

We have elected to do it on an offer basis rather than an auction basis in order to procure the correct buyer, and also to give the potential purchasers time to do their due diligence... The equipment is very specialised...

Keith Green, Manager - Park Village Auctions

Why has it taken so long to dispose of the plant, if it shut down in 2019 already?

I think the entities, the banks were hoping that they'd be able to get themselves back on their feet and weighing up the odds... You've got chip shortages throughout the whole world... They're saying 'how much longer can you continue to bleed like this'...

Keith Green, Manager - Park Village Auctions

RELATED: South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch

Obviously the plant was geared to manufacture cell phones. However, it can be reconfigured in order to produce circuit boards to make anything else... amplifier tracking devices... whatever you like that's got circuit boards...

Keith Green, Manager - Park Village Auctions

For more detail, take a listen:




