Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zapiro remembers finding out that he was on the Thulsie terror twins hit list John Maytham speaks to cartoonist Jonathon Shapiro AKA 'Zapiro' about the Thulsie Twins plot to assassinate him. 8 February 2022 10:34 PM
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown' South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions. 8 February 2022 9:12 PM
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world. 8 February 2022 8:42 PM
View all Local
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa. 8 February 2022 6:44 PM
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission. 8 February 2022 12:38 PM
View all Politics
South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder. 8 February 2022 5:00 PM
Vaping may soon be regulated – and taxed – like cigarettes John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 8 February 2022 4:06 PM
Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 8 February 2022 2:23 PM
View all Business
The Reluctant Widower: Gerry Pelser's memoire about losing his wife of 15 years CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Gerry Pelser, author of the book, Chronicles of a reluctant widower. 8 February 2022 9:19 PM
Buying a vehicle online – registration, licensing, transfer of ownership… Refilwe Moloto interviews WeBuyCars national sales director Janson Ponting. 8 February 2022 11:19 AM
These are the 5 top IT jobs in demand in SA in 2022 Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tech division manager at Micheal Page Africa Robyn Stainbank about the leading IT jobs in demand in 2022. 8 February 2022 9:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 February 2022 1:36 PM
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
View all World
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder. 8 February 2022 5:00 PM
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission. 8 February 2022 12:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics'

8 February 2022 6:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Poverty
Inequality
The Money Show
SONA
Bruce Whitfield
State of the Nation Address
Peter Attard Montalto
Intellidex
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Covid-19 grant
basic income grant
2022 Sona

Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa.
Basic income grant (BIG). © dizanna/123rf.com

One of the critical issues the President is expected to address during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) this week is the feasibility of a basic income grant (BIG) for South Africa.

The R350 social relief of distress grant (SRD) is set to expire at the end of March and calls have been growing for an alternative, along with suggestions of how to fund social support measures.

Following the July unrest last year President Cyril Ramaphosa was already saying that that the government was looking at the feasibility of implementing a basic income grant.

RELATED: President advised against basic income grant, but report says it's sustainable

Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

The research and consulting firm published a report in September last year which concluded that while government may decide on a BIG or variation of it, sustainable financing is unlikely without negative consequences.

The problem of this year on the basic income grant is that everyone is marshalling very contradictory evidence and, ultimately, this issue really comes down to politics.

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

The point is some of the criticism over the modelling... is that to fund this you're taking some of the money away from savers through tax, which will have a negative impact on investment in the country.

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

Montalto notes that both the funding mechanism and what the money is used for, need to be taken into consideration.

What we're waiting for really in Sona, is the political sphere... on the balancing of the evidence, which seems to show that this will be exceptionally challenging to fund at a level related to the poverty bounds, versus the need...

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

I think this is ultimately Treasury's fear... that we are at the limit of what is really possible, so we can extend the SRD for one year because we have a temporary boon from mining revenues, but the structural nature of the fiscal framework isn't really there to be able to include a permanent policy change like this.

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:




8 February 2022 6:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Poverty
Inequality
The Money Show
SONA
Bruce Whitfield
State of the Nation Address
Peter Attard Montalto
Intellidex
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Covid-19 grant
basic income grant
2022 Sona

More from Business

SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'

8 February 2022 9:12 PM

South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic

8 February 2022 8:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'

8 February 2022 7:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch

8 February 2022 5:00 PM

South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaping may soon be regulated – and taxed – like cigarettes

8 February 2022 4:06 PM

John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking'

8 February 2022 2:23 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a vehicle online – registration, licensing, transfer of ownership…

8 February 2022 11:19 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews WeBuyCars national sales director Janson Ponting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

These are the 5 top IT jobs in demand in SA in 2022

8 February 2022 9:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tech division manager at Micheal Page Africa Robyn Stainbank about the leading IT jobs in demand in 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success

7 February 2022 7:42 PM

Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive

7 February 2022 7:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'

8 February 2022 7:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu

8 February 2022 12:38 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Victory for environmentalists, interim interdict halts W Coast seismic blasting

8 February 2022 8:53 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gilbert Martin of We are South Africans about their legal challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report

7 February 2022 6:30 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership

7 February 2022 1:31 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JP Smith: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS

7 February 2022 10:36 AM

Lester speaks to Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

St Georges Cathedral fire: Claims of burning cotton gauze thrown into basement

7 February 2022 9:28 AM

St George's Cathedral Dean Rev Michael Weeder speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nicola Jowell explains what caused Camps Bay Pump Station to flood

7 February 2022 8:34 AM

Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell says they would have managed with one issue but the combination proved too much.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed

6 February 2022 8:14 AM

Ward Councillor for the Camps Bay area Nicola Jowell provided regular updates on her Facebook about the unfolding situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station

5 February 2022 10:06 AM

Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'

Business Local Lifestyle

'Bike patrol unit can't be stationed at Paarden Eiland crime hotspot all day'

Local

Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations with 12

8 February 2022 7:58 PM

Occult linked to murder of Klawer boy

8 February 2022 7:44 PM

SA's household-based HIV study under way

8 February 2022 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA