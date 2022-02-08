Vaping may soon be regulated – and taxed – like cigarettes
Vaping may soon be regulated and taxed like cigarettes if the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill is enacted.
The vaping industry is adamant it cannot be dealt with in the same manner as cigarette producers.
It says taxing vaping products may discourage smokers from switching to what is less harmful than traditional cigarettes.
The South African government first introduced an excise tax on cigarettes in 1994.
In the decade that followed, the number of smokers in South Africa dropped by a third.
John Maytham interviewed Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre (scroll up to listen).
Vaping is completely unregulated in South Africa at the moment… You won’t be able to vape in public… We’re not sure what the excise tax will look like…Joan van Dyk, senior journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
There’s little chance that the industry will be able to avoid, at least, the excise tax…Joan van Dyk, senior journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
The harm reduction argument they’re making is backed by the public health lobby… It does help people to stop smoking…Joan van Dyk, senior journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
