'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people, writes Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee in the Daily Maverick.
She penned the article after the release of the report by an expert panel into the July 2021 violence.
The panel found that the security cluster failed in its response, while the ANC's infighting also contributed to the unrest.
RELATED: ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report
Haffajee includes this in her detailing of five "crucial" instances where Ramaphosa "has made decisions that favour his position in the ANC over the law and the betterment of South Africa".
"The report on the violence says 'the ANC admits that some people inciting violence were their members and called on them to put a stop to the behaviour, but it is unclear whether their disciplinary action was taken against such members'."
Bruce Whitfield interviews Haffajee on The Money Show.
Ramaphosa does say that he won [the ANC presidency] with such a slim majority of only 279 votes... when he made that speech when he said 'all I've won is a beachhead - we've now got to work to secure a bigger front from which to stage this battle for growth and reform'.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
In fact I don't think Ramaphosa has succeeded in doing that. It's a bit like a CEO recognising that a strategy is not working, this idea of ANC renewal, and you've got to put it to bed and find one that will work better.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Increasingly, you see that call coming from more and more sectors of our country.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Haffajee sums up the report as basically indicating that the ANC infighting is so bad that officials, including those on our national Security Council, took their eyes off the ball.
If you track back on each of those failures, it goes to the factional battles in the ANC... which I think that the President has been treating much too carefully. He is so worried about winning a renewed mandate in December that he has perhaps endangered his people at key moments...Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
... like the July riots, also by giving a nod and a wink to the medical parole of former president Jacob Zuma...Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Ramaphosa is probably being so careful because he is dependent on the ANC putting him at the top of their list, says Haffajee.
It's up to all sectors of society to recognise that this electoral system is no longer serving the country very well, she adds.
Commenting on the likelihood of Ramaphosa announcing a basic income grant (BIG) in his upcoming State of the Nation address (Sona), this is Haffajee's prediction:
I think it's something our President really wants to do... and he's probably going to override his Finance Minister on this one...Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Listen to the interview with Haffajee in the audio below:
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Business
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'
South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.Read More
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic
The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world.Read More
'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa.Read More
South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch
South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder.Read More
Vaping may soon be regulated – and taxed – like cigarettes
John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking'
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Buying a vehicle online – registration, licensing, transfer of ownership…
Refilwe Moloto interviews WeBuyCars national sales director Janson Ponting.Read More
These are the 5 top IT jobs in demand in SA in 2022
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tech division manager at Micheal Page Africa Robyn Stainbank about the leading IT jobs in demand in 2022.Read More
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.Read More
More from Politics
'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa.Read More
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu
Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission.Read More
Victory for environmentalists, interim interdict halts W Coast seismic blasting
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gilbert Martin of We are South Africans about their legal challenge.Read More
ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News.Read More
Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.Read More
JP Smith: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS
Lester speaks to Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.Read More
St Georges Cathedral fire: Claims of burning cotton gauze thrown into basement
St George's Cathedral Dean Rev Michael Weeder speaks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Nicola Jowell explains what caused Camps Bay Pump Station to flood
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell says they would have managed with one issue but the combination proved too much.Read More
[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed
Ward Councillor for the Camps Bay area Nicola Jowell provided regular updates on her Facebook about the unfolding situation.Read More
More from Local
Zapiro remembers finding out that he was on the Thulsie terror twins hit list
John Maytham speaks to cartoonist Jonathon Shapiro AKA 'Zapiro' about the Thulsie Twins plot to assassinate him.Read More
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'
South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.Read More
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic
The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world.Read More
Ocean View resident takes on gangs to reclaim children's playground
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Aslam Richards, co-founder of Ocean View based NGO, Cape Flats Wellness Centre.Read More
15 suspects linked to SAPS PPE tender corruption appear in court
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.Read More
Capetonians warned against unprotected sex as STI cases climb
The City of Cape Town says it's concerned by the increase in sexually transmitted infections due to a reported drop in condom usage.Read More
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu
Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission.Read More
'Bike patrol unit can't be stationed at Paarden Eiland crime hotspot all day'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas.Read More
Approval of Sinopharm vaccine enhancing SA's armory against Covid-19 - Dr. Dasoo
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr. Aslam Dasoo.Read More
More from Opinion
South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch
South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder.Read More
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu
Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission.Read More
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.Read More
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.Read More
What is holding South Africa’s infrastructure programme back?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein, founder of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.Read More
ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News.Read More
Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995?
John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel.Read More
101 jobs qualified foreigners can get in South Africa
John Maytham interviews Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine.Read More
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'
John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.Read More