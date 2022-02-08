Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zapiro remembers finding out that he was on the Thulsie terror twins hit list John Maytham speaks to cartoonist Jonathon Shapiro AKA 'Zapiro' about the Thulsie Twins plot to assassinate him. 8 February 2022 10:34 PM
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown' South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions. 8 February 2022 9:12 PM
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world. 8 February 2022 8:42 PM
View all Local
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa. 8 February 2022 6:44 PM
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission. 8 February 2022 12:38 PM
View all Politics
South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder. 8 February 2022 5:00 PM
Vaping may soon be regulated – and taxed – like cigarettes John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 8 February 2022 4:06 PM
Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 8 February 2022 2:23 PM
View all Business
The Reluctant Widower: Gerry Pelser's memoire about losing his wife of 15 years CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Gerry Pelser, author of the book, Chronicles of a reluctant widower. 8 February 2022 9:19 PM
Buying a vehicle online – registration, licensing, transfer of ownership… Refilwe Moloto interviews WeBuyCars national sales director Janson Ponting. 8 February 2022 11:19 AM
These are the 5 top IT jobs in demand in SA in 2022 Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tech division manager at Micheal Page Africa Robyn Stainbank about the leading IT jobs in demand in 2022. 8 February 2022 9:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 February 2022 1:36 PM
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
View all World
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder. 8 February 2022 5:00 PM
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission. 8 February 2022 12:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'

8 February 2022 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
ANC
The Money Show
Ferial Haffajee
SONA
Bruce Whitfield
Daily Maverick
ANC presidency race
President Cyril Ramaphosa
unrest
July Unrest
party over people
ANC presidency

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people, writes Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee in the Daily Maverick.

She penned the article after the release of the report by an expert panel into the July 2021 violence.

The panel found that the security cluster failed in its response, while the ANC's infighting also contributed to the unrest.

RELATED: ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report

Haffajee includes this in her detailing of five "crucial" instances where Ramaphosa "has made decisions that favour his position in the ANC over the law and the betterment of South Africa".

"The report on the violence says 'the ANC admits that some people inciting violence were their members and called on them to put a stop to the behaviour, but it is unclear whether their disciplinary action was taken against such members'."

Bruce Whitfield interviews Haffajee on The Money Show.

Ramaphosa does say that he won [the ANC presidency] with such a slim majority of only 279 votes... when he made that speech when he said 'all I've won is a beachhead - we've now got to work to secure a bigger front from which to stage this battle for growth and reform'.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

In fact I don't think Ramaphosa has succeeded in doing that. It's a bit like a CEO recognising that a strategy is not working, this idea of ANC renewal, and you've got to put it to bed and find one that will work better.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Increasingly, you see that call coming from more and more sectors of our country.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Haffajee sums up the report as basically indicating that the ANC infighting is so bad that officials, including those on our national Security Council, took their eyes off the ball.

If you track back on each of those failures, it goes to the factional battles in the ANC... which I think that the President has been treating much too carefully. He is so worried about winning a renewed mandate in December that he has perhaps endangered his people at key moments...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

... like the July riots, also by giving a nod and a wink to the medical parole of former president Jacob Zuma...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Ramaphosa is probably being so careful because he is dependent on the ANC putting him at the top of their list, says Haffajee.

It's up to all sectors of society to recognise that this electoral system is no longer serving the country very well, she adds.

Commenting on the likelihood of Ramaphosa announcing a basic income grant (BIG) in his upcoming State of the Nation address (Sona), this is Haffajee's prediction:

I think it's something our President really wants to do... and he's probably going to override his Finance Minister on this one...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Listen to the interview with Haffajee in the audio below:




8 February 2022 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
ANC
The Money Show
Ferial Haffajee
SONA
Bruce Whitfield
Daily Maverick
ANC presidency race
President Cyril Ramaphosa
unrest
July Unrest
party over people
ANC presidency

More from Business

SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'

8 February 2022 9:12 PM

South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic

8 February 2022 8:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics'

8 February 2022 6:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch

8 February 2022 5:00 PM

South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaping may soon be regulated – and taxed – like cigarettes

8 February 2022 4:06 PM

John Maytham interviews Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking'

8 February 2022 2:23 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a vehicle online – registration, licensing, transfer of ownership…

8 February 2022 11:19 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews WeBuyCars national sales director Janson Ponting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

These are the 5 top IT jobs in demand in SA in 2022

8 February 2022 9:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tech division manager at Micheal Page Africa Robyn Stainbank about the leading IT jobs in demand in 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success

7 February 2022 7:42 PM

Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive

7 February 2022 7:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics'

8 February 2022 6:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu

8 February 2022 12:38 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Victory for environmentalists, interim interdict halts W Coast seismic blasting

8 February 2022 8:53 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gilbert Martin of We are South Africans about their legal challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report

7 February 2022 6:30 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership

7 February 2022 1:31 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JP Smith: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS

7 February 2022 10:36 AM

Lester speaks to Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

St Georges Cathedral fire: Claims of burning cotton gauze thrown into basement

7 February 2022 9:28 AM

St George's Cathedral Dean Rev Michael Weeder speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nicola Jowell explains what caused Camps Bay Pump Station to flood

7 February 2022 8:34 AM

Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell says they would have managed with one issue but the combination proved too much.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed

6 February 2022 8:14 AM

Ward Councillor for the Camps Bay area Nicola Jowell provided regular updates on her Facebook about the unfolding situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station

5 February 2022 10:06 AM

Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Zapiro remembers finding out that he was on the Thulsie terror twins hit list

8 February 2022 10:34 PM

John Maytham speaks to cartoonist Jonathon Shapiro AKA 'Zapiro' about the Thulsie Twins plot to assassinate him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'

8 February 2022 9:12 PM

South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic

8 February 2022 8:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ocean View resident takes on gangs to reclaim children's playground

8 February 2022 5:01 PM

CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Aslam Richards, co-founder of Ocean View based NGO, Cape Flats Wellness Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

15 suspects linked to SAPS PPE tender corruption appear in court

8 February 2022 1:59 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians warned against unprotected sex as STI cases climb

8 February 2022 1:08 PM

The City of Cape Town says it's concerned by the increase in sexually transmitted infections due to a reported drop in condom usage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu

8 February 2022 12:38 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bike patrol unit can't be stationed at Paarden Eiland crime hotspot all day'

8 February 2022 12:24 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approval of Sinopharm vaccine enhancing SA's armory against Covid-19 - Dr. Dasoo

8 February 2022 10:46 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr. Aslam Dasoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

July riots: 'Despite promises of swift action, instigators may get away with it'

8 February 2022 9:25 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to criminologist Dr. Guy Lamb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch

8 February 2022 5:00 PM

South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu

8 February 2022 12:38 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success

7 February 2022 7:42 PM

Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive

7 February 2022 7:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is holding South Africa’s infrastructure programme back?

7 February 2022 6:45 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein, founder of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report

7 February 2022 6:30 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995?

7 February 2022 4:43 PM

John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

101 jobs qualified foreigners can get in South Africa

7 February 2022 3:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'

4 February 2022 2:59 PM

John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eating animals is morally good. It’s your duty! – moral philosopher

4 February 2022 11:32 AM

John Maytham interviews British moral philosopher Nick Zangwill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'

Business Local Lifestyle

'Bike patrol unit can't be stationed at Paarden Eiland crime hotspot all day'

Local

Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations with 12

8 February 2022 7:58 PM

Occult linked to murder of Klawer boy

8 February 2022 7:44 PM

SA's household-based HIV study under way

8 February 2022 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA