The Reluctant Widower: Gerry Pelser's memoire about losing his wife of 15 years





Gerry Pelser's life partner of 15 years died aged 44 after a cancer battle

He broke the news to her that her cancer was terminal and that doctors only gave her a few months to live

She died in December 2020

Pelser's turned his social media posts about him coming to terms with her death into a memoire - The chronicles of a reluctant widower

Finding the courage to carry on after you have lost a beloved life partner can be difficult.

Gerry Pelser is a photographer and web developer who lost his wife Andrea to breast cancer in December 2020. She was only 44 years old.

In the aftermath of her death, Gerry started sharing his emotions and daily challenges on social media as a way of processing what he was feeling. Little did he know that his posts would go viral, and that strangers from all over the world would reach back across cyberspace to share their own grief and recovery stories.

Gerry has now used those posts as the framework for a memoire called “Chronicles of a Reluctant Widower”.

He says it was never intended to be a book. He was encouraged by friends and total strangers alike, to turn his social media posts into a memoire.

If you think grieving was tough, try writing it! Gerry Pelser - Author of Chronicles of a reluctant widower

He met his wife, Andrea in 2005, and hit it off immediately, both sharing a passion for the sport of cricket among many others.

Only fours after they wed, Andrea was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Gerry supported his wife throughout her cancer battle. From the lows of chemotherapy to the highs of going into remission. Her was there for her through thick and thin.

He also had to be there for her when the cancer returned a few months later. Worse, this time she was given only a few months to live. He describes the moment of having to break the news of her health prognosis to her as the worst day of his life. That she was not going to be alive by Christmas.

It was an absolute terrible privilege. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. Gerry Pelser - Author of Chronicles of a reluctant widower

It was challenging. I've been through a lot in my life, but I don't think anything will ever come close to that. Gerry Pelser - Author of Chronicles of a reluctant widower

Since her passing, Gerry's had to slowly move on with his life. He's had to move out of the house he shared with Andrea, because he can no longer afford the repayments on the house they purchased together.

The book details how Gerry had to comes to terms with being without his best friend.

He now lives in Roodepoort with Andrea's pet dogs.

If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be talking...I mean that in the best sense...I would've packed my things and explore the world. Go visit the family in Germany. Go to the Peru and do copious amounts of ayahuasca. Do something strange. But I wouldn't be in suburban Roodepoort looking after two puppies. Gerry Pelser - Author of Chronicles of a reluctant widower

There's nothing that I could've done to distract me, to take me back to the world. I was dumped head first into this brave new world, that I had no concept or inkling of. Gerry Pelser - Author of Chronicles of a reluctant widower

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.