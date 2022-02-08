Zapiro remembers finding out that he was on the Thulsie terror twins hit list





Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie were found guilty of trying to join ISIS

The twins had also plotted attacks on U.S and Jewish sites in South Africa

The were arrested before perpetrating any such attacks

South African cartoonist, Zapiro was apparently on their hit list

Cartoonist Zapiro at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

South Africa's most famous cartoonist, Zapiro recalled in an interview with John Maytham, the moment the Hawks informed him in 2016 that two young converts to ISIS had plotted to assassinate him.

On Monday Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie, pleaded guilty in the Johannesburg High Court of trying to join ISIS in Syria, as well as planning to perpetrate terrorist attacks in South Africa.

I received a call from the Hawks, which was an unusual thing for me to receive, and they read me this horrendous, chilling communique between this operative in another country and these guys. Zapiro - South African cartoonist

They said it would be legitimate to kill the Jewish cartoonist, Zapiro who depicted the messenger of Allah. Zapiro - South African cartoonist

They genuinely did want to kill me. Zapiro - South African cartoonist

One of the things that completely freaked me out was what had happened with the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists. Zapiro - South African cartoonist

