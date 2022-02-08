Zapiro remembers finding out that he was on the Thulsie terror twins hit list
- Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie were found guilty of trying to join ISIS
- The twins had also plotted attacks on U.S and Jewish sites in South Africa
- The were arrested before perpetrating any such attacks
- South African cartoonist, Zapiro was apparently on their hit list
South Africa's most famous cartoonist, Zapiro recalled in an interview with John Maytham, the moment the Hawks informed him in 2016 that two young converts to ISIS had plotted to assassinate him.
On Monday Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie, pleaded guilty in the Johannesburg High Court of trying to join ISIS in Syria, as well as planning to perpetrate terrorist attacks in South Africa.
I received a call from the Hawks, which was an unusual thing for me to receive, and they read me this horrendous, chilling communique between this operative in another country and these guys.Zapiro - South African cartoonist
RELATED: 'Boys want the world to hear exactly what transpired' - Thulsie twins' attorney
They said it would be legitimate to kill the Jewish cartoonist, Zapiro who depicted the messenger of Allah.Zapiro - South African cartoonist
They genuinely did want to kill me.Zapiro - South African cartoonist
RELATED: Thulsie twins lawyer wants charges dropped by crying foul over arrest procedure
One of the things that completely freaked me out was what had happened with the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists.Zapiro - South African cartoonist
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : Facebook
