Road Accident Fund victims with no medical aid can now get private healthcare





Valomate Medical Services is a service provider to the Road Accident Fund

The fund manages the entire process for clients paying for court-ordered medical treatment and recovering the costs from the RAF

© sudok1/123rf.com

There is however one proviso. Van Zyl explains that Valomate Medical Services requires the patient to pay for the costs upfront and then claim reimbursement from the scheme.

Victims would, however, require a claim form providing a Section 17 (4) undertaking. This is issued by the court.

The RAF issues an undertaking in terms of Section 17 (4) usually in terms of a court order which Bianca van Zyl, CEO - Valomate Medical Serives

There is no upper limit on the costs provided it is required.

We are a start-up and the service has been in operation for a year now and the uptake has been significant. Of course, this is a very much-needed service. Bianca van Zyl, CEO - Valomate Medical Serives

She says the plan provides solutions for both the medial service providers as well as the victims of road accidents.

Valomate has supported over 400 patients and its network comprises 26 contracted hospitals, 84 contracted specialists, and 8 contracted ambulance providers.