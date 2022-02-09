'End the National State of Disaster, President Ramaphosa!'





On 15 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a National State of Disaster to enable the government to swiftly institute emergency measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Now, almost two years later, there is much immunity in the population while the virus itself has evolved to be less severe.

It’s time to do away with restrictions, says national trade association for the hospitality industry Fedhasa.

© norrie3699/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson (scroll up to listen).

Anderson would like Ramaphosa to announce the end of the National State of Disaster at his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

We need to look at where we are now, not where we were two years ago… Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa

Hospitality and tourism need certainty… Overseas visitors do not want to visit us if there is a State of Disaster… Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa