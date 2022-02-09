Streaming issues? Report here
Want to formalize your relationship without getting married? The value of a cohabitation agreement
Mara smartphone factory goes on auction
GITOC's Disrupting Abalone harm report 2022
SA's status on electric cars and available grid power in the country
Huge oil find in Namibia – what's in it for us?
Ukraine crisis: Macron says Putin pledges no new Ukraine escalation
South Africa's cave-dwelling bats need more protection – to keep people safe too
'End the National State of Disaster, President Ramaphosa!'

9 February 2022 8:50 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
Hospitality
Fedhasa
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Lockdown
National State of Disaster
Rosemary Anderson

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.

On 15 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a National State of Disaster to enable the government to swiftly institute emergency measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Now, almost two years later, there is much immunity in the population while the virus itself has evolved to be less severe.

It’s time to do away with restrictions, says national trade association for the hospitality industry Fedhasa.

© norrie3699/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson (scroll up to listen).

Anderson would like Ramaphosa to announce the end of the National State of Disaster at his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

We need to look at where we are now, not where we were two years ago…

Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa

Hospitality and tourism need certainty… Overseas visitors do not want to visit us if there is a State of Disaster…

Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa

In the majority of countries now, if you’re vaccinated, you can get in… The PCR test is a huge deterrent at the moment…

Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa



