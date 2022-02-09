Streaming issues? Report here
City of Cape Town water and sanitation pipes: Currently 0.3% repaired

9 February 2022 10:58 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
CoCT
City of Cape Town Water and Sanitation Department
water pipes
sanitation pipes

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien about the reoccurring issues in Hout Bay. 
  • Currently, only 0.3% of pipes in the City of Cape Town are being repaired according to Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien
  • An additional R41 million budget for the current financial year will result in 30km of total pipes being repaired reports Badroodien and 100km planned for the following year
Copyright: gefufna/ 123rf

CapeTalk callers phone and message regularly about water and sanitation and related infrastructure issues in various parts of the city. One area that seems hardest hit is Hout Bay with a reoccurring issue of burst pipes and slow repair turnaround time and sewage reportedly flowing into the stormwater drains.

Refilwe chats to Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation Councillor Zahid Badroodien.

He says these challenges are not only being experienced in Hout Bay but across the City of Cape Town.

There is a renewed priority in terms of the pipe replacement programme - a programme which to my knowledge at this stage only sees pipes being replaced to 0.3% of the total length of the pipes within the city. which is obviously not acceptable given the rate at which we are growing.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Waste services - City of Cape Town

He says fortunately the department has received an additional R41 million in this financial year to expand the pipe replacements to 30km before June. Next financial year this will increase to R50 million and the 100km of pipe repairs.

These assessments in Hout Bay are currently underway in terms of the hotspot areas. The residents are 100% correct. I receive messages from them saying it has just been fixed and it is broken again.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Waste services - City of Cape Town

He says this does happen from time to time when the repressurisation of the pipes causes a leak elsewhere on the repaired pipe.

Obviously, this is not an excuse. We have got to make sure that our infrastructure is up to scratch.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Waste services - City of Cape Town

Assessments are therefore being done to ascertain replacement pipes are most needed, he notes.

He adds that the extra budget of R41m will assist this process, although he does not have the specific details yet but promises to share that with the ward councillor and community when it becomes available so that they will be aware of where pipes will be repaired and replaced in Hout Bay.

An effective pressure management system needs to be ensured as well. - to reduce the impact on the pipes and that is also currently underway.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Waste services - City of Cape Town

He says the date for repairs to be completed in Hout Bay by June 2022 is still on track.




Tags:
