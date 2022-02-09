Road accident victims without medical aid can now get private healthcare





Road accident victims can now get treatment at private hospitals, even if they don’t have medical aid.

Valomate Medical Services has a network of 26 contracted hospitals, 84 specialists, and eight ambulance providers with which it partners so that critically injured patients can be treated privately, instead of at a state hospital.

It uses private capital to pay hospitals and is later refunded by the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Africa Melane interviewed Bianca van Zyl, CEO at Valomate Medical Services (scroll up to listen).

… the Road Accident Fund will undertake to cover treatment, but the person would first have to incur that cost upfront… Valomate pays the bill with the private provider and sorts out all the complex admin with the Road Accident Fund, at no cost to the victim… Bianca van Zyl, CEO - Valomate Medical Services

We take on the full risk of the claim… There is no limit… Bianca van Zyl, CEO - Valomate Medical Services