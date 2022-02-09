Cape Town CBD around City Hall goes into lockdown





Bringing the State of the Nation Address (Sona) to Cape Town’s historic City Hall has come with unintended disruption and inconvenience to businesses operating in the vicinity.

It will be the first time in democratic South Africa’s history that Sona will take place outside the parliamentary precinct, this after a fire in January gutted much of it.

The parade and surrounds will be totally shut down on Wednesday (traditionally a big market day) and Thursday with trading only resuming on Friday.

Cape Town, South Africa. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town has offered informal traders alternative sites at Harrington Square and the Company Gardens but these options were not feasible.

Click here for all the Sona road closures.

Amy MacIver interviewed Rosheda Muller, President of the South African Informal Traders Alliance (scroll up to listen).

Most of our areas have been closed off for trading since Monday. The impact has been great, but the City of Cape Town, this time around, has consulted from the beginning… Rosheda Muller, President - South African Informal Traders Alliance

Alternate arrangements have been made, however, … they were not viable, because there’s no real footfall… We’ve decided not to trade. It’s costly to set up, and come from wherever you are… Rosheda Muller, President - South African Informal Traders Alliance