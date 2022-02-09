Moonstruck2022: The Lady Day Big Band's Amanda Tiffin shares jazz band's origin





Moonstruck 2022 is happening this coming Saturday!

The Lady Day Big Band will be delighting you this year and co-founder Amanda Tiffin chats to John Maytham about what's in store

The Lady Day Big Band will be entertaining you for this year's Moonstruck and John Maytham catches up with band member renowned musician and piano-vocalist Amanda Tiffin. She is also Head of Jazz Studies at the University of Cape Town.

Despite her many years in the music industry, the band itself was has been around since 2018.

It was started on the back of the #MeToo movement with discussion with a number of professional female musicians who had expressed dome sexist expressions - especially in the jazz world which is so male-dominated. Amanda Tiffin, Musician and member of Lady Day Big Band

Rather than just sit around and tell stories they decided to bring about something positive from the discussions - hence the formation of Lady Day Big Band.

One of the ideas that came from Lana Crowster was that she had always had a dream of having her own Big Band and why not start one for all-women professional musicians to give them a safe space to create - and model what is possible for future generations. Amanda Tiffin, Musician and member of Lady Day Big Band

This year Moonstruck promises to deliver music and seaside moonlight magic to socially distanced listeners wherever they are.

Simply Asia is partnering with CapeTalk for the fifth year in a row - to serve great music and great tastes with an even more impressive sunset - thanks to all-star The Lady Day Big Band, streamed live from the Radisson Blu Hotel on Saturday 12 February from 6.30pm until 8pm.

Importantly, Moonstruck isn't only a magic music experience - it allows attendees the opportunity to donate to the crucial National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) as part of the registration process.

Make Moonstruck 2022 a date