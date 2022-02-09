Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Want to formalize your relationship without getting married? The value of a cohabitation agreement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danal Campbell
Today at 16:05
Mara smartphone factory goes on auction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 16:20
GITOC's Disrupting Abalone harm report 2022
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simone Haysom
Today at 16:55
SA's status on electric cars and available grid power in the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Thinus Booysen - Professor, Research Chair in Internet of Things at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:05
Huge oil find in Namibia – what's in it for us?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Harro Von Blottniz
Today at 17:20
Ukraine crisis: Macron says Putin pledges no new Ukraine escalation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Zachary Paikin (PHD)
Today at 17:45
South Africa's cave-dwelling bats need more protection – to keep people safe too
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mariette Pretorius
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Moonstruck2022: The Lady Day Big Band's Amanda Tiffin shares jazz band's origin

9 February 2022 12:55 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Moonstruck
The Lady Day Big Band

John chats to renowned vocalist-pianist Amanda Tiffin about what is in store at this year's Moonstruck on 12 February.
  • Moonstruck 2022 is happening this coming Saturday!
  • Sign up for free tickets
  • The Lady Day Big Band will be delighting you this year and co-founder Amanda Tiffin chats to John Maytham about what's in store
  • Donations to NSRI are welcome

The Lady Day Big Band will be entertaining you for this year's Moonstruck and John Maytham catches up with band member renowned musician and piano-vocalist Amanda Tiffin. She is also Head of Jazz Studies at the University of Cape Town.

Despite her many years in the music industry, the band itself was has been around since 2018.

It was started on the back of the #MeToo movement with discussion with a number of professional female musicians who had expressed dome sexist expressions - especially in the jazz world which is so male-dominated.

Amanda Tiffin, Musician and member of Lady Day Big Band

Rather than just sit around and tell stories they decided to bring about something positive from the discussions - hence the formation of Lady Day Big Band.

One of the ideas that came from Lana Crowster was that she had always had a dream of having her own Big Band and why not start one for all-women professional musicians to give them a safe space to create - and model what is possible for future generations.

Amanda Tiffin, Musician and member of Lady Day Big Band

This year Moonstruck promises to deliver music and seaside moonlight magic to socially distanced listeners wherever they are.

The best part? Online access is free!

Simply Asia is partnering with CapeTalk for the fifth year in a row - to serve great music and great tastes with an even more impressive sunset - thanks to all-star The Lady Day Big Band, streamed live from the Radisson Blu Hotel on Saturday 12 February from 6.30pm until 8pm.

Importantly, Moonstruck isn't only a magic music experience - it allows attendees the opportunity to donate to the crucial National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) as part of the registration process.

Make Moonstruck 2022 a date - register here for your free ticket to attend virtually!




9 February 2022 12:55 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Moonstruck
The Lady Day Big Band

