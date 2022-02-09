I have a nagging political fire that burns in my belly – Athol Trollip, ActionSA





Athol Trollip says he joined ActionSA to see political change in his lifetime

Party leader Herman Mashaba has appointed him as party Chairperson in the Eastern Cape

Trollip wants to ‘reignite the registered electorate’ who stayed away from the polls in the last election

FILE: Former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: Bertram Malgas/Eyewitness News

Athol Trollip has joined ActionSA.

Trollip is a former DA federal chairperson and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.

He becomes the latest prominent DA member to join the party founded by Herman Mashaba, after Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi left in January.

Trollip quit the DA in 2019 alongside then-party leader Mmusi Maimane and Mashaba followed suit in a matter of days.

"Athol hasn't been a member of the DA for a long time,” commented DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.

“He can join whatever party he likes. Every South African has a choice to make and he's made his choice. That's fine."

I have this nagging political fire that burns in my belly… I really want to see democratic political change again in my lifetime in South Africa… It’s been 28 long years… We know what’s happened to this country under the current government… Athol Trollip, Chairperson - ActionSA Eastern Cape

We can’t sustain rampant corruption and an ANC that will not change… Athol Trollip, Chairperson - ActionSA Eastern Cape

Herman Mashaba has appointed me as the Chairperson of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape… Athol Trollip, Chairperson - ActionSA Eastern Cape