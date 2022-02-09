'Charges (lying under oath) against Bathabile Dlamini politically motivated'





Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury case resumed in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday to hear closing arguments.

Dlamini is accused of lying under oath during an inquiry into the South African Social Security Agency crisis in 2017.

There was panic and confusion for millions of recipients in the country that year when it emerged that there was no contract in place to distribute social grants.

Dlamini has pleaded not guilty and denied intentionally giving false information to the inquiry, which was led by Justice Bernard Ngoepe.

The case has been plagued by several postponements, in some cases because witnesses failed to show up.

Bathabile Dlamini at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 24 November 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo (scroll up to listen).

The state… is asking the court to find Dlamini guilty of perjury… It says the claims against her were not politically motivated… Masechaba Sefularo, reporter - Eyewitness News

Carl Niehaus says… it is politically motivated… Masechaba Sefularo, reporter - Eyewitness News