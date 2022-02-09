'Charges (lying under oath) against Bathabile Dlamini politically motivated'
Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury case resumed in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday to hear closing arguments.
Dlamini is accused of lying under oath during an inquiry into the South African Social Security Agency crisis in 2017.
There was panic and confusion for millions of recipients in the country that year when it emerged that there was no contract in place to distribute social grants.
Dlamini has pleaded not guilty and denied intentionally giving false information to the inquiry, which was led by Justice Bernard Ngoepe.
The case has been plagued by several postponements, in some cases because witnesses failed to show up.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo (scroll up to listen).
The state… is asking the court to find Dlamini guilty of perjury… It says the claims against her were not politically motivated…Masechaba Sefularo, reporter - Eyewitness News
Carl Niehaus says… it is politically motivated…Masechaba Sefularo, reporter - Eyewitness News
Dlamini is sitting quietly while proceedings are unfolding.Masechaba Sefularo, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
I have a nagging political fire that burns in my belly – Athol Trollip, ActionSA
Mandy Wiener interviews Athol Trollip, newly appointed Chairperson of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Moonstruck2022: The Lady Day Big Band's Amanda Tiffin shares jazz band's origin
John chats to renowned vocalist-pianist Amanda Tiffin about what is in store at this year's Moonstruck on 12 February.Read More
Cape Town CBD around City Hall goes into lockdown
Amy MacIver interviews Rosheda Muller, President of the South African Informal Traders Alliance.Read More
City of Cape Town water and sanitation pipes: Currently 0.3% repaired
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien about the reoccurring issues in Hout Bay.Read More
Road Accident Fund victims with no medical aid can now get private healthcare
Africa Melane speaks to Bianca van Zyl, CEO at Valomate Medical Services to find out more.Read More
Zapiro remembers finding out that he was on the Thulsie terror twins hit list
John Maytham speaks to cartoonist Jonathon Shapiro AKA 'Zapiro' about the Thulsie Twins plot to assassinate him.Read More
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'
South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.Read More
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic
The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world.Read More
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.Read More
More from Politics
I have a nagging political fire that burns in my belly – Athol Trollip, ActionSA
Mandy Wiener interviews Athol Trollip, newly appointed Chairperson of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape.Read More
City of Cape Town water and sanitation pipes: Currently 0.3% repaired
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien about the reoccurring issues in Hout Bay.Read More
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.Read More
'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa.Read More
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu
Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission.Read More
Victory for environmentalists, interim interdict halts W Coast seismic blasting
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gilbert Martin of We are South Africans about their legal challenge.Read More
ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News.Read More
Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.Read More
JP Smith: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS
Lester speaks to Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.Read More