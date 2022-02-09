Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report
You might not have got your head around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) yet, but money launderers are certainly appreciating the opportunities provided by the flourishing digital art market.
The US Treasury Department has raised the alarm about the trend.
It has issued a set of recommendations to combat illegal funding in the high-value art market, warning that the new digital art market (such as NFTs) could pose new risks Reuters reports.
To make sense of it all, Bruce Whitfield talks to Carel de Jager, a consultant at the Blockchain Academy.
An NFT is basically utilising the magic of blockchain technology to assign ownership to a digital file... for example a piece of art, something as simple as a JPEG file... You can then go around and prove that you are the owner of that NFT...Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
The buying and selling of NFTs is perfectly legitimate he points out, but because it can be done with such a high degree of anonymity, you reveal the identity only if you choose to.
Once you reveal the identity after your purchase, then that unaccounted-for digital asset is "clean" de Jager says.
Because blockchain technology is so 'techy' and so geeky, most of what happens in the background is computer code... The mechanism some of these criminals now use is, if they have some unaccounted-for digital asset... like Etherium or Bitcoin... they would create an NFT and sell that back to themselves... then suddenly it's easy to account for that money.Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
It's very similar to normal artwork... now it's just digital...Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
Because these transactions do not take place on centralised platforms, it's difficult to tie them to a specific jurisdiction he says.
"It's somewhere in the cloud. So it's as much in South Africa as it's in the Isle of Man or any other jurisdiction."
Whitfield also interviews Ruarc Peffers, MD of Aspire Art Auctions.
Peffers says South Africa is not as developed in this area as some other countries.
There have been a lot of auctions and sales abroad that have been very much dedicated to this... Unfortunately the structure of the system does lend itself to wash trading fairly well and it's something we are going to have to contend with as we get more advanced in managing the technology.Ruarc Peffers, MD - Aspire Art Auctions
It's new technology and all of us are learning our way around it... It's a natural development and certainly the younger generations are very pro-this...Ruarc Peffers, MD - Aspire Art Auctions
Just like you would when considering a traditional artwork, make sure you buy an NFT from an established purveyor he cautions.
Listen to the discussion in the audio clip below: (skip to 1:05):
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/irrmago/irrmago2103/irrmago210300438/166830919-non-fungible-token-nft-crypto-art-digital-art-new-type-of-cryptorurrency-cell-phone-with-golden-nft-.jpg
