Can do: Glass shortage creates huge opportunity for debt-burdened Nampak

DW Hour
Today at 04:50
Finance Feature: Be Open About DEBT to your partner
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Carla Oberholzer - Spokesperson and debt advisor at DebtSafe
Today at 05:10
How to get South Africa's economy up and running again
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof. Murray Leibrandt - Director at Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit University of Cape Town
Today at 05:46
Update on Tembisa Hosiptal closure
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng MEC of Health
Today at 06:10
TikTok updates community guidelines for safer Internet
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda - Public Policy and Government Relations Director at Tik Tok
Today at 06:25
Trendspotting Thursday - The move towards a four-day workweek
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Failing SOE's must be addressed at Sona
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana - Chief Economist at Iq Business
Today at 07:20
Prasa says they are clawing back city infrastructure in eviction of 30 "illegal occupants"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nana Zenani
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Should sex work be decriminalised in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Constance Mathe - Coordinator at Asijiki
John Jeffery
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:45
Who is the Klawer Killer?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pastor Damaris Kiewiets
Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Today at 11:05
Young, single, and choosing to be sterilized - why some adults need to be given the freedom to be childless
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carmen Williams - Freelance writer and social media manager at Media24
Jag None - Photographer at North Gold Photo
Latest Local
The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address. 9 February 2022 7:11 PM
'Charges (lying under oath) against Bathabile Dlamini politically motivated' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 9 February 2022 3:08 PM
I have a nagging political fire that burns in my belly – Athol Trollip, ActionSA Mandy Wiener interviews Athol Trollip, newly appointed Chairperson of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape. 9 February 2022 1:45 PM
View all Local
City of Cape Town water and sanitation pipes: Currently 0.3% repaired Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien about the reoccurring issues in Hout Bay.  9 February 2022 10:58 AM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa. 8 February 2022 6:44 PM
View all Politics
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers. 9 February 2022 9:11 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
Can do: Glass shortage creates huge opportunity for debt-burdened Nampak The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Nampak, Erik Smuts. 9 February 2022 7:32 PM
View all Business
Looking for ideas for Valentine’s Day in Cape Town? We’ve got you covered. Did you realise that Valentine’s Day is just a few days away? How time flies. 9 February 2022 4:35 PM
The Cape's hottest female vocalists will join Lady Day Big Band at Moonstruck The vocalist lineup for the Moonstruck virtual concert next week is guaranteed to leave you STARstruck! 9 February 2022 10:48 AM
Road accident victims without medical aid can now get private healthcare Africa Melane interviews Bianca van Zyl, CEO at Valomate Medical Services. 9 February 2022 10:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Moonstruck2022: The Lady Day Big Band's Amanda Tiffin shares jazz band's origin John chats to renowned vocalist-pianist Amanda Tiffin about what is in store at this year's Moonstruck on 12 February. 9 February 2022 12:55 PM
The Cape's hottest female vocalists will join Lady Day Big Band at Moonstruck The vocalist lineup for the Moonstruck virtual concert next week is guaranteed to leave you STARstruck! 9 February 2022 10:48 AM
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 February 2022 1:36 PM
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
View all World
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'End the National State of Disaster, President Ramaphosa!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. 9 February 2022 8:50 AM
South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder. 8 February 2022 5:00 PM
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission. 8 February 2022 12:38 PM
View all Opinion
Business

Can do: Glass shortage creates huge opportunity for debt-burdened Nampak

9 February 2022 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Nampak, Erik Smuts.
© gogian/123rf.com

While packaging company Nampak is still burdened with debt, its prospects nonetheless look bright wrote Moneyweb last December.

CEO Erik Smuts told CapeTalk that Nampak believed its "big turnaround" and debt reduction was sustainable.

"Cans are by far greener than glass…" Smuts said.

And now the company is taking advantage of a global glass shortage caused by supply chain disruptions, to push its cans.

Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'

Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery

Bruce Whitfield interviews Smuts on The Money Show.

Last year we filled some of our capacity with exports to North America, for very different reasons. But, essentially, this additional demand coming our way and replacing those export orders we did before, comes at a very welcome time.

Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

Smuts says the demand is the combined result of the Covid-induced glass shortage combined with a global trend to switch from other forms of packaging to cans.

RELATED: Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage

It is a short-term opportunity only "in a way".

Short-term I see as more than a year... The disruption because of Covid just presented some opportunity, but if you look globally there is a massive move away from plastic towards cans... I suspect over time that trend will come to South Africa as well.

Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

We're now running very close to full capacity... I think the future is looking good and requires further capacity.

Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

However, as you all know, Nampak has a constrained balance sheet and we are in discussion with various parties to see how we can overcome that, but it is certainly a very good opportunity that we do not want to miss.

Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

Listen to the interview with the Nampak CEO below:




