Can do: Glass shortage creates huge opportunity for debt-burdened Nampak

While packaging company Nampak is still burdened with debt, its prospects nonetheless look bright wrote Moneyweb last December.

CEO Erik Smuts told CapeTalk that Nampak believed its "big turnaround" and debt reduction was sustainable.

"Cans are by far greener than glass…" Smuts said.

And now the company is taking advantage of a global glass shortage caused by supply chain disruptions, to push its cans.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Smuts on The Money Show.

Last year we filled some of our capacity with exports to North America, for very different reasons. But, essentially, this additional demand coming our way and replacing those export orders we did before, comes at a very welcome time. Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

Smuts says the demand is the combined result of the Covid-induced glass shortage combined with a global trend to switch from other forms of packaging to cans.

It is a short-term opportunity only "in a way".

Short-term I see as more than a year... The disruption because of Covid just presented some opportunity, but if you look globally there is a massive move away from plastic towards cans... I suspect over time that trend will come to South Africa as well. Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

We're now running very close to full capacity... I think the future is looking good and requires further capacity. Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

However, as you all know, Nampak has a constrained balance sheet and we are in discussion with various parties to see how we can overcome that, but it is certainly a very good opportunity that we do not want to miss. Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak

