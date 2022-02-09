Can do: Glass shortage creates huge opportunity for debt-burdened Nampak
While packaging company Nampak is still burdened with debt, its prospects nonetheless look bright wrote Moneyweb last December.
CEO Erik Smuts told CapeTalk that Nampak believed its "big turnaround" and debt reduction was sustainable.
"Cans are by far greener than glass…" Smuts said.
And now the company is taking advantage of a global glass shortage caused by supply chain disruptions, to push its cans.
Related stories:
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'
Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery
Bruce Whitfield interviews Smuts on The Money Show.
Last year we filled some of our capacity with exports to North America, for very different reasons. But, essentially, this additional demand coming our way and replacing those export orders we did before, comes at a very welcome time.Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
Smuts says the demand is the combined result of the Covid-induced glass shortage combined with a global trend to switch from other forms of packaging to cans.
RELATED: Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage
It is a short-term opportunity only "in a way".
Short-term I see as more than a year... The disruption because of Covid just presented some opportunity, but if you look globally there is a massive move away from plastic towards cans... I suspect over time that trend will come to South Africa as well.Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
We're now running very close to full capacity... I think the future is looking good and requires further capacity.Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
However, as you all know, Nampak has a constrained balance sheet and we are in discussion with various parties to see how we can overcome that, but it is certainly a very good opportunity that we do not want to miss.Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
Listen to the interview with the Nampak CEO below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_58080809_stain-roof-jars-with-drinks-on-the-assembly-line-for-the-production-of-alcoholic-and-soft-drinks-lin.html?vti=mfhaed0q794gx6pn6x-1-36
More from Business
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report
How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers.Read More
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money ShowRead More
The cold war is hotting up
February marks the 76th anniversary of the start of the Cold WarRead More
The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona
Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address.Read More
Cape Town CBD around City Hall goes into lockdown
Amy MacIver interviews Rosheda Muller, President of the South African Informal Traders Alliance.Read More
Road accident victims without medical aid can now get private healthcare
Africa Melane interviews Bianca van Zyl, CEO at Valomate Medical Services.Read More
'End the National State of Disaster, President Ramaphosa!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.Read More
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'
South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.Read More
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic
The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world.Read More