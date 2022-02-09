The cold war is hotting up





When we read about the build up to previous wars, it appears the outcome could easily be predicted, but at the time it looked very different.

Are we in a situation now that despite the posturing and rhetoric will settle down or will future generations look back and wonder how we missed the obvious signs?

For most in South Africa, the situation in Ukraine is a news story playing out far from home. Given all the other big news stories affecting us directly it is probably not a big story.

Not unlike early reporting about a new virus in China, the expectation is that it would not affect us and if it did those in charge have all the plans drawn up already

Businesses are most likely currently looking to review and create or implement their strategies for the next year, it assumes the future is predictable enough to forecast and anticipate what will happen. Business Unusual coverage of the pandemic and the implications of inflation illustrates that we can’t plan when things change so fast that the strategy needs to be updated so often that there is little time to do anything else.

Understanding a bit more about the situation and how it is being negotiated will either allow for plans to be drawn up or torn up. The more we know the better we can respond. Being highly responsive in unstable times might be the only strategy that can be used.

A Simplified history of the Cold War

