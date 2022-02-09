The cold war is hotting up

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance Feature: Be Open About DEBT to your partner
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Carla Oberholzer - Spokesperson and debt advisor at DebtSafe
Today at 05:10
How to get South Africa's economy up and running again
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof. Murray Leibrandt - Director at Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit University of Cape Town
Today at 05:46
Update on Tembisa Hosiptal closure
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng MEC of Health
Today at 06:10
TikTok updates community guidelines for safer Internet
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda - Public Policy and Government Relations Director at Tik Tok
Today at 06:25
Trendspotting Thursday - The move towards a four-day workweek
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Failing SOE's must be addressed at Sona
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana - Chief Economist at Iq Business
Today at 07:20
Prasa says they are clawing back city infrastructure in eviction of 30 "illegal occupants"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nana Zenani
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Should sex work be decriminalised in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Constance Mathe - Coordinator at Asijiki
John Jeffery
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:45
Who is the Klawer Killer?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pastor Damaris Kiewiets
Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Today at 11:05
Young, single, and choosing to be sterilized - why some adults need to be given the freedom to be childless
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carmen Williams - Freelance writer and social media manager at Media24
Jag None - Photographer at North Gold Photo
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The cold war is hotting up

9 February 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

February marks the 76th anniversary of the start of the Cold War

When we read about the build up to previous wars, it appears the outcome could easily be predicted, but at the time it looked very different.

Are we in a situation now that despite the posturing and rhetoric will settle down or will future generations look back and wonder how we missed the obvious signs?

For most in South Africa, the situation in Ukraine is a news story playing out far from home. Given all the other big news stories affecting us directly it is probably not a big story.

Not unlike early reporting about a new virus in China, the expectation is that it would not affect us and if it did those in charge have all the plans drawn up already

Businesses are most likely currently looking to review and create or implement their strategies for the next year, it assumes the future is predictable enough to forecast and anticipate what will happen. Business Unusual coverage of the pandemic and the implications of inflation illustrates that we can’t plan when things change so fast that the strategy needs to be updated so often that there is little time to do anything else.

Understanding a bit more about the situation and how it is being negotiated will either allow for plans to be drawn up or torn up. The more we know the better we can respond. Being highly responsive in unstable times might be the only strategy that can be used.

A Simplified history of the Cold War


This article first appeared on 702 : The cold war is hotting up




9 February 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

