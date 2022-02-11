7 reasons why we still love and trust radio
With the explosion of podcasts on numerous streaming platforms, social media content creators inundating the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, is radio still relevant and popular?
Is radio considered too old-fashioned? Broadcast pundits argue not. Radio still has great relevance and importance in the world of broadcast media and communication.
A survey of 1,510 Canadians asking the question what are the top reasons they listen to radio this is what the answers were:
- To get trusted information
- To feel connected
- To be entertained
- To pass the time
- To learn something new
- For company when I am alone
- To relax
This year World Radio Day 2020 has the theme “Yes to Radio, Yes to trust” - and it could not be more appropriate
In an era of misinformation - or fake news - many are looking for reliable and trusted news sources.
While there is a glut of information on social media platforms, it is hard for consumers to verify the authenticity of these sources.
This is where radio comes to the fore.
An established trusted radio station's news and information is live, immediate, up to date, and verified.
Covid-19 pandemic has proved radio to be the key medium of reference and information, research has shown.
Radio provides a platform to build communities, inform, and broaden people’s societal perspectives through compelling and spirited conversions. It is the original social media and in the era of fake news, radio is a trusted source of credible meaningful information.Mzoxolo Jojwana, Station Manager - 702
The pandemic showed how vital live radio was to keep people informed and connected during periods of isolation.
In fact, statistics showed a marked upward trend in listeners.
In the UK, for example, the BBC reports that radio listening grew by 18%. In India, an increase of 23% with 82% of the population saying they tuned in to radio during the pandemic. The National Association of Broadcasters in South Africa estimated some 36% of listeners claimed to have listened more due to the pandemic.
South African radio stations Kfm 95.5, 947, 702, and CapeTalk saw a surge of growth, including online, as people turned to these trusted sources for information and connection during such difficult times.
We have a daily and growing responsibility to curate information for our audiences. This became abundantly clear during the Covid-19 pandemic.Tessa van Staden, Station Manager - CapeTalk
Radio has the incredible ability to connect people and pull communities together, especially in a time of crisis when many were taken out of their comfort zones, says Kfm 95.5 Station Manager Steven Werner.
Radio is about holding a safe space for listeners to share their stories and be vulnerable he adds.
Our listeners are core to any radio station: We listen to them. We reflect their stories.Steven Werner, Station Manager - KFM 95.5
And radio is about community and the pandemic has brought that sharply into focus, says CapeTalk Station Manager Tessa van Staden.
I consider it a privilege to be part of a team that’s been providing a critical service during a historic period of global loss, pain, death, upheaval, and uncertainty.Tessa van Staden, Station Manager - CapeTalk
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jakkapan/jakkapan1503/jakkapan150300105/37845792-old-retro-radio-on-table-with-vintage-green-eye-light-background.jpg
