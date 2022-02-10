#SONA2022: Eskom and other SOEs still pose existential threat to entire economy
Eskom remains South Africa’s largest economic headache; we need an honest conversation about the state it is in
The only healthy state-owned company of significant size right now is Airports Company South Africa; expect profits to return when tourism recovers
The nation is in the state it is due in no small part to the extreme dysfunction at our ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
Several SOEs (among them Armscor, Denel, the SA Post Office, SA Express, SAA and the Land Bank) failed to publish their financial results in time, as required by law.
For Denel, it resulted in the JSE suspending trading of its bonds.
Eskom’s debt, at R392 billion, poses an existential threat to the entire economy.
Land Bank is drowning in a R40 billion debt and its CEO Ayanda Kanana and executive manager for agricultural economics Dr Litha Magingxa both recently jumped ship.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed IQbusiness Chief Economist Sifiso Skenjana about what President Cyril Ramaphosa can and should say about SOEs failing on his watch when he delivers his State of the Nation Address on Thursday (scroll up to listen).
I remember them [promises made at previous Sona’s] …Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQbusiness
Eskom continues to be a massive bugbear… The government is going to remain financially exposed to all our energy problems… We need to have an honest conversation about the state of Eskom… let’s hear about the extent of the maintenance backlog…Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQbusiness
Eskom had a bloated labour force… We’ve got to hear about the human capital turnaround project for Eskom…Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQbusiness
The splitting of Eskom… it’s premature to have a view of the impact on energy prices and availability…Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQbusiness
Acsa, pre-Covid, was the only SOE that profitable for 19 out of 20 years…Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQbusiness
