2022 Sona road closures





CAPE TOWN - The Opening of Parliament takes place on 10 February 2022 at 7pm. These are the road closures affecting road users in Cape Town.

Curbside fencing around the perimeter of the Cape Town City Hall From 1 February 2022 05:00 to - 16 February 2022, 23:59.

ROAD CLOSURES

Darling Street between Parade and Corporation south sidewalk closed.

Corporation Street between Darling and Longmarket (road closed and east sidewalk).

Parade Street between Darling and Longmarket (road closed and west sidewalk).

Longmarket Street Corporation and Parade North sidewalk.

City and Foreshore Darling Street between Buitenkant St and Tennant St - 17:45 - 19:30 Darling Street between Plein St and Buitenkant St - 0:00 - 23:59 Corporation Street between Caledon St and Darling St - 0:00 - 23:59 Longmarket St between Plein St and Buitenkant Street - 0:00 - 23:59 Parade Street between Caledon St and Darling St - 0:00 - 23:59 Plein Street between Roeland Street and Barrack Street - 4:00 - 23:59

Commercial Street between Nieumeester Parking and Plein Street - 04:00 –23:59 Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Street becomes bi-directional - 04:00 – 23:59 Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Street - 17:45 – 19:30 Control of traffic Buitenkant Street: between Roeland and Darling Street - 17:45 – 19:30 Control of traffic Sir Lowry Rd between Tenant St and Darling St - 17:45 – 19:30 Control of traffic

Newlands – Rondebosch – Mowbray – Observatory – Salt River - Woodstock – Vredehoek – Gardens - Cape Town M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) Roeland Street, City Bound Carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to City Centre - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3) - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (M3) 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

N2 Settlers Way City-bound carriageway, from Main Road (M4) to City Centre Klipper Rd: Main Rd (M4) to Newlands Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

Princess Anne Ave: Newlands Ave to Union Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes Newlands Ave: Dean St to Princess Anne Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes Dean St westbound: Main Rd (M4) to Newlands Ave - 17:45 - 19:30 for 35 minutes

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

In the following areas from 0:00 to 23:59 (all day) on Thursday 10, and Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 February 2022. • Grand Parade, Cape Town • Roeland Street: outgoing lane between Plein Street and 37 Plein Street (Building next to Nieumeester parking) • Plein Street: between Roeland and Darling Street • Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Street • Commercial Street between Buitenkant and Plein Street • Parade Street between Caledon and Longmarket Streets • Corporation Street between Longmarket and Caledon Streets • Caledon Street: Between Corporation and Parade Street

Alternative Routes:

Road users are advised to use the following alternative routes to the City Bowl during the event:

From the N2 (Settler’s Way): use the N1, FW de Klerk Blvd via M5 (Black River Parkway), or M7 (Jakes Gerwel Dr). From the M3 (Union Ave): use the M5 (Black River Parkway) and N1 (FW de Klerk Blvd) or M4 (Main Rd), onto Victoria Rd, right onto Christiaan Barnard Rd to circle the outer CBD. Outer CBD Circle Road: Use the following ring route to/from the CBD: Christiaan Barnard Street.

FW de Klerk Blvd.

Buitengracht.

Buitensingel St.

Orange St.*

Jutland Ave.*

Tennant St*

*Note restricted access for residents between 17:45 and 19:30 at Tennant St, de Villiers St, Roeland St; Annandale/Orange St. Use the northern CBD circle road.

Public Transport: Scheduled Bus services:

MyCiTi operations will be affected as follows:

Airport – Civic (Route A01) All stops open but route change. (Thursday 10 February only) As per TMP Upper Kloof St – Adderley – Waterfront - (Route 113,102,104,103,101,115,111) Darling, Lower Plein, Castle, Lower Buitenkant, Roeland, Roodehek, The Castle, Hanover Use: Groote Kerk Stop, Civic Centre or Adderley Stop. As per TMP

Golden Arrow Bus Service operations will be affected as follows:

The Golden Acre bus terminus will operate as per normal on Thursday 10 February 2022. Bus operations from the terminus will proceed via Lower Plein St, Strand. Incoming buses will divert via Russell St, Strand St to the terminus.

Note with this ceremonial route. Buses will operate as per normal from terminus into Darling St. In the event of the gathering on the Grand Parade becoming disruptive to traffic, then exit via Strand St.

This article first appeared on EWN : 2022 Sona road closures