Scientists create sun on Earth with nuclear fusion – then holds it for 5 seconds
UK-based JET laboratory has made a breakthrough in the development of practical nuclear fusion, the process that powers the sun.
Harnessing nuclear fusion in a controlled manner could provide near-unlimited supplies of carbon-free energy.
JET laboratory generated 11 MW of power for five seconds – shattering its own world record.
“We've demonstrated that we can create a mini star inside of our machine and hold it there for five seconds,” said JET head of operations Dr Joe Milnes.
The scientists produced heat of 100 million degrees Celsius – 10 times hotter than the heart of the sun.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:37).
A major breakthrough… to develop a version of the sun on Earth… They smashed their own world record for the amount of energy extracted from squeezing two forms of hydrogen… crushing atoms together…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
For a brief spell, the hottest thing in the solar system was the thing in the JET laboratory in Oxford!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
