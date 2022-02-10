Scientists create sun on Earth with nuclear fusion – then holds it for 5 seconds





UK-based JET laboratory has made a breakthrough in the development of practical nuclear fusion, the process that powers the sun.

Harnessing nuclear fusion in a controlled manner could provide near-unlimited supplies of carbon-free energy.

JET laboratory generated 11 MW of power for five seconds – shattering its own world record.

“We've demonstrated that we can create a mini star inside of our machine and hold it there for five seconds,” said JET head of operations Dr Joe Milnes.

The scientists produced heat of 100 million degrees Celsius – 10 times hotter than the heart of the sun.

European scientists have made a breakthrough in nuclear fusion energy, the process that powers the stars. © faizalramli/123rf.com

A major breakthrough… to develop a version of the sun on Earth… They smashed their own world record for the amount of energy extracted from squeezing two forms of hydrogen… crushing atoms together… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent