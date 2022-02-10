Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga
Israel is set to legalise dagga for recreational use.
Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar published new regulations on Wednesday that, if approved, will allow people to consume the drug without fear of reprisal.
The government partially decriminalised dagga in 2017, setting fines instead of criminal charges.
Israel has more dagga users per capita than any other country in the world.
In 2017, a survey found 27% of Israelis had consumed the drug in the previous year.
“As we have pledged to the public, self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense,” said Sa’ar on Wednesday.
“Everything will change dramatically overnight if there will be legalisation,” said former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.
“The market would be unlimited. It would be huge.”
Israelis consumed 43 tonnes of medical dagga in 2021, worth $264 million – on par with consumption in the whole of Europe.
“I expect that once it will be legalised, we will see a flourishing of the market for extreme, top-quality products,” said Ehud Barak, another former prime minister.
