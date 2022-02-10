'The boys were picking mangos when Smit gave chase and ran Jerobijin over'





13-year-old Jerobijn van Wyk was killed in the town of Klawer in the Western Cape

56-year-old resident Daniel Smit confessed to the killing after body parts were found in th drain on his property

Jerobijn and his friend were looking to pick fruit when Smit saw them, gave chase and the teen was purportedly ran over with a car

The pastor counselling the victim's family says they are very disappointed in the way police failed to assist them

The pastor appointed by Daniel Smit's lawyer has yet to meet Smit but hopes to understand what happened and

56-year-old Klawer resident Daniel Smith has been charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice.

Snit has confessed to his lawyer Santi Human that he killed 13-year-old Jerobijin van Wyk. The boy and his friend were believed to be picking fruit and Smit after picking mangoes

Lester speaks to Pastor Damaris Kiewit who is counselling the victim's family. She says the family is devastated and more so because, despite making a number of reports that Jerobijin was missing, police did nothing to help find him.

They went to get grapes and the lady told them to wait. They saw four mangos hanging on a tree and whether it was on Daniel Smit's property or on a piece of land alongside no one knows- because there were no fruit trees on Smit's property. Pastor Damaris Kiewit

When they were about to pick the mangoes, he [Daniel Smit] came out and when they saw him they ran and he gave chase... Pastor Damaris Kiewit

Daniel [Smit] managed to knock down Jerobijn. The other boy jumped into the dirt bin but from the dirt bin, he experienced what happened. Pastor Damaris Kiewit - Councilling the Van Wyk family

She says it is unclear whether it was Daniel or his daughter who was driving the vehicle that knocked the teen down.

However, she says Jerobijn's friend recounts how he could hear how hard the driver accelerated in order to knock the boy down.

Pastor Jan Oosthuizen has not yet spoken to the accused but rather has received instructions from his lawyer. He was meant to counsel him on Thursday in the correctional facility but that has not occurred.

Thus the arrangement is to try to see if we can see him and try to make sense of it. Pastor Jan Oosthuizen

The only reason being involved as a pastor...is that with any trauma you can only find a resolution when you gain some kind of understanding of the kind of evil, or what were the perpetrating issues here. That is what I am personally looking for...is to try and make sense of what is happening. Pastor Jan Oosthuizen

He says the restorative justice aspect is important to him too.

The matter of law will follow its course but hopefully, we can try to at least get him to make some amends to the family - maybe a confession to them personally. Pastor Jan Oosthuizen

But I have not met him yet....and I feel a bit wary. it is a strange thing. It is a kind of murder an atrocity that is inhumane and makes one very uncomfortable. Pastor Jan Oosthuizen

He acknowledges that there are no clear answers at this stage what was behind the killing - and while there are cases of occult-driven murders, there can be a range of other factors at play.