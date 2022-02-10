'The boys were picking mangos when Smit gave chase and ran Jerobijin over'
- 13-year-old Jerobijn van Wyk was killed in the town of Klawer in the Western Cape
- 56-year-old resident Daniel Smit confessed to the killing after body parts were found in th drain on his property
- Jerobijn and his friend were looking to pick fruit when Smit saw them, gave chase and the teen was purportedly ran over with a car
- The pastor counselling the victim's family says they are very disappointed in the way police failed to assist them
- The pastor appointed by Daniel Smit's lawyer has yet to meet Smit but hopes to understand what happened and
56-year-old Klawer resident Daniel Smith has been charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice.
Snit has confessed to his lawyer Santi Human that he killed 13-year-old Jerobijin van Wyk. The boy and his friend were believed to be picking fruit and Smit after picking mangoes
Lester speaks to Pastor Damaris Kiewit who is counselling the victim's family. She says the family is devastated and more so because, despite making a number of reports that Jerobijin was missing, police did nothing to help find him.
They went to get grapes and the lady told them to wait. They saw four mangos hanging on a tree and whether it was on Daniel Smit's property or on a piece of land alongside no one knows- because there were no fruit trees on Smit's property.Pastor Damaris Kiewit
When they were about to pick the mangoes, he [Daniel Smit] came out and when they saw him they ran and he gave chase...Pastor Damaris Kiewit
Daniel [Smit] managed to knock down Jerobijn. The other boy jumped into the dirt bin but from the dirt bin, he experienced what happened.Pastor Damaris Kiewit - Councilling the Van Wyk family
She says it is unclear whether it was Daniel or his daughter who was driving the vehicle that knocked the teen down.
However, she says Jerobijn's friend recounts how he could hear how hard the driver accelerated in order to knock the boy down.
Pastor Jan Oosthuizen has not yet spoken to the accused but rather has received instructions from his lawyer. He was meant to counsel him on Thursday in the correctional facility but that has not occurred.
Thus the arrangement is to try to see if we can see him and try to make sense of it.Pastor Jan Oosthuizen
The only reason being involved as a pastor...is that with any trauma you can only find a resolution when you gain some kind of understanding of the kind of evil, or what were the perpetrating issues here. That is what I am personally looking for...is to try and make sense of what is happening.Pastor Jan Oosthuizen
He says the restorative justice aspect is important to him too.
The matter of law will follow its course but hopefully, we can try to at least get him to make some amends to the family - maybe a confession to them personally.Pastor Jan Oosthuizen
But I have not met him yet....and I feel a bit wary. it is a strange thing. It is a kind of murder an atrocity that is inhumane and makes one very uncomfortable.Pastor Jan Oosthuizen
He acknowledges that there are no clear answers at this stage what was behind the killing - and while there are cases of occult-driven murders, there can be a range of other factors at play.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_126964019_fresh-raw-and-ripe-mango-on-tree-summer-fruit-on-tree-.html
More from Local
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona
Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address
Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm.Read More
Who owns the intellectual property of that great idea YOU came up with at work?
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Herman Blignaut, partner at Spoor And FisherRead More
LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address
It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma.Read More
[PICTURES] City of Tshwane cuts services in wildly successful collection drive
Mandy Wiener interviews Tshwane Mayor Chief of Staff Jordan Griffiths.Read More
Media personality Kuli Roberts passes away
Eyewitness News has confirmed that Roberts collapsed at a function she had attended on Wednesday.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'We don’t see any other proper policy put forward'
Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
2022 Sona road closures
The Opening of Parliament takes place on 10 February 2022 at 7pm. These are the road closures affecting road users in Cape Town.Read More
#SONA2022: Eskom and other SOEs still pose existential threat to entire economy
Economist Sifiso Skenjana about what President Ramaphosa can and should say about SOEs failing on his watch at Sona on Thursday.Read More