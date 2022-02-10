Media personality Kuli Roberts passes away





JOHANNESBURG - Media personality and seasoned fashion and beauty journalist Kuli Roberts has passed away.

The former TV host and actress passed on Wednesday night, apparently collapsing at a function she attended.

“It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts”, her family said in a statement released on Thursday.

“Affectionately known and loved by her friends, family, and the South African entertainment industry at large, Kuli Roberts was an all-round media personality who was always the life of any gathering.

Her love for family, friends, work and very importantly her community is well known,” it read.

Her family has asked for privacy, adding details of her memorial and funeral would be confirmed in due course.

