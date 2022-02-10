Basic Income Grant: 'We don’t see any other proper policy put forward'





Will President Cyril Ramaphosa introduce a basic income grant (BIG) when he delivers his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening?

Ramaphosa introduced the Social Relief Distress (SRD) grant after declaring the National State of Disaster.

It benefits unemployed South Africans who receive no other social grant or UIF.

The President’s economic advisors are reported to have conflicting views on the introduction of a basic income grant.

Basic income grant (BIG). © dizanna/123rf.com

One activist hoping for at least an extension of the SRD grant is Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Frye (scroll up to listen).

We are keen that the current R350 is kept… and expanded… We need to massively increase the headcount… A necessary first step towards a basic income grant… Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute

We’ve seen what happened in July last year… Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute