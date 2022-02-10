[PICTURES] City of Tshwane cuts services in wildly successful collection drive





The City of Tshwane is disconnecting services to non-paying clients, who collectively owe it more than R17 billion.

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel settled its debt on Thursday after the City of Tshwane disconnected its electricity “after much resistance and intimidation” on Wednesday.

“We treat all our customers the same, without fear or favour,” warned the City of Tshwane.

Forest Hill Mall also promptly paid R4 million to avoid disconnection while the SANDF avoided disconnection by paying almost R3.2 million.

The “big culprits of the day”, according to the City of Tshwane, is the Department of Infrastructure Development and Department of Public Works which owes it R245 million and R110 million, respectively.

The City of Tshwane tweeted pictures of it cutting off services to the two Departments.

This isn’t going to be a once-off. The teams are out again today… I don’t want to give too much forewarning, but we’re taking a strong stance… Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff - Tshwane Mayor

We’re physically removing the electricity infrastructure to your building, so it’s impossible to reconnect… Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff - Tshwane Mayor