[PICTURES] City of Tshwane cuts services in wildly successful collection drive
The City of Tshwane is disconnecting services to non-paying clients, who collectively owe it more than R17 billion.
State-owned arms manufacturer Denel settled its debt on Thursday after the City of Tshwane disconnected its electricity “after much resistance and intimidation” on Wednesday.
“We treat all our customers the same, without fear or favour,” warned the City of Tshwane.
Our message is hitting home and resonating with our defaulting customers. Arms maker #Denel has just settled their debt after we had disconnected their electricity yesterday. #TshwaneYaTima #CoTRevenueCollection https://t.co/FpfDPOR2CU— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 10, 2022
Forest Hill Mall also promptly paid R4 million to avoid disconnection while the SANDF avoided disconnection by paying almost R3.2 million.
Forest Hill Mall paid R4 million to avoid disconnection. If you owe us, please make payment arrangements before we switch you off. #TshwaneYaTima #CoTRevenueCollection pic.twitter.com/reIAvxkk1k— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 9, 2022
The “big culprits of the day”, according to the City of Tshwane, is the Department of Infrastructure Development and Department of Public Works which owes it R245 million and R110 million, respectively.
The City of Tshwane tweeted pictures of it cutting off services to the two Departments.
The big culprits of the day Department of Investructure Development (owing us R245 million), and Department of Public Works ( owing us R110 million). #TshwaneYaTima #CoTRevenueCollection pic.twitter.com/md8tgwtpbX— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 9, 2022
The disconnection spree is extensive – click here to see pictures of the City of Tshwane’s wildly successful revenue collection drive.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Tshwane Mayor Chief of Staff Jordan Griffiths (scroll up to listen).
This isn’t going to be a once-off. The teams are out again today… I don’t want to give too much forewarning, but we’re taking a strong stance…Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff - Tshwane Mayor
We’re physically removing the electricity infrastructure to your building, so it’s impossible to reconnect…Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff - Tshwane Mayor
The City has been far too lenient… We have to take a far more hard-line approach… We’re going to keep it up…Jordan Griffiths, Chief of Staff - Tshwane Mayor
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_174368993_pretoria-cityscape-as-seen-from-the-union-buildings-pretoria-is-one-of-south-africa-s-three-capitals.html?vti=nagsrp88gwa4ek935w-1-28
