Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk





The contestants of the first semi-final round of the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk proved that CapeTown does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wit.

But it was James Porter who eventually won a quick sudden death round with fellow-contestant Marcello Bubalo.

In the Junior Brain of CapeTalk, it was 16-year-old, Gabriella from El Shaddai Christian School who took home the R3000 weekly final prize purse, bringing her total cash haul to R4000 for the competition.

If you fancy your chances taking on the clock, play the online game to enter Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk... it's the only way you can take home a share of the R220 000 in prizemoney.

Tune in every weekday at 6:50am for the Dis-Chem Junior Brain of CapeTalk then catch Brain of CapeTalk at 8:40am, 9:35am, 1:40pm, 3:40pm and 4:40pm daily.