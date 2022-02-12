Streaming issues? Report here
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

12 February 2022 2:51 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Dis-Chem Junior Brain of CapeTalk
2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
semi-finalist action

Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk winning round and that of the Junior Brain of CapeTalk to measure your chance of success.

The contestants of the first semi-final round of the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk proved that CapeTown does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wit.

But it was James Porter who eventually won a quick sudden death round with fellow-contestant Marcello Bubalo.

In the Junior Brain of CapeTalk, it was 16-year-old, Gabriella from El Shaddai Christian School who took home the R3000 weekly final prize purse, bringing her total cash haul to R4000 for the competition.

If you fancy your chances taking on the clock, play the online game to enter Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk... it's the only way you can take home a share of the R220 000 in prizemoney.

Tune in every weekday at 6:50am for the Dis-Chem Junior Brain of CapeTalk then catch Brain of CapeTalk at 8:40am, 9:35am, 1:40pm, 3:40pm and 4:40pm daily.




Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

27 February 2021 3:07 PM

ICYMI - Cape Town's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

20 February 2021 1:19 PM

ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

13 February 2021 1:54 PM

ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

9 February 2021 12:56 PM

ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk kicks off virtually, with bigger prizes

25 January 2021 10:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Dis-Chem Marketing Manager, Mark Norten about the 2021 round of Brain with the new Junior Brain addition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

