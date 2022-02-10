Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town's City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 Feb... 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm. 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
Who owns the intellectual property of that great idea YOU came up with at work? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Herman Blignaut, partner at Spoor And Fisher 10 February 2022 5:19 PM
LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa's sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma. 10 February 2022 3:45 PM
[PICTURES] City of Tshwane cuts services in wildly successful collection drive Mandy Wiener interviews Tshwane Mayor Chief of Staff Jordan Griffiths. 10 February 2022 1:49 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We don't see any other proper policy put forward' Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 10 February 2022 12:28 PM
Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga "Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Wednesday. 10 February 2022 11:11 AM
#SONA2022: Eskom and other SOEs still pose existential threat to entire economy Economist Sifiso Skenjana about what President Ramaphosa can and should say about SOEs failing on his watch at Sona on Thursday. 10 February 2022 8:58 AM
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers. 9 February 2022 9:11 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
Looking for ideas for Valentine's Day in Cape Town? We've got you covered. Did you realise that Valentine's Day is just a few days away? How time flies. 9 February 2022 4:35 PM
The Cape's hottest female vocalists will join Lady Day Big Band at Moonstruck The vocalist lineup for the Moonstruck virtual concert next week is guaranteed to leave you STARstruck! 9 February 2022 10:48 AM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it's not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 10 February 2022 4:19 PM
Moonstruck2022: The Lady Day Big Band's Amanda Tiffin shares jazz band's origin John chats to renowned vocalist-pianist Amanda Tiffin about what is in store at this year's Moonstruck on 12 February. 9 February 2022 12:55 PM
The Cape's hottest female vocalists will join Lady Day Big Band at Moonstruck The vocalist lineup for the Moonstruck virtual concert next week is guaranteed to leave you STARstruck! 9 February 2022 10:48 AM
Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga "Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Wednesday. 10 February 2022 11:11 AM
Scientists create sun on Earth with nuclear fusion – then holds it for 5 seconds Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 February 2022 10:07 AM
Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 February 2022 1:36 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We don't see any other proper policy put forward' Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 10 February 2022 12:28 PM
#SONA2022: Eskom and other SOEs still pose existential threat to entire economy Economist Sifiso Skenjana about what President Ramaphosa can and should say about SOEs failing on his watch at Sona on Thursday. 10 February 2022 8:58 AM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address

10 February 2022 3:45 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
State of the Nation Address
State of the Nation
Cyril Ramaphosa State of the Nation Address
Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
2022 State of the Nation Address
#SONA2022

It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a tough task when he addresses the nation from Cape Town’s City Hall on Thursday night.

He has to inspire confidence in his leadership at a time when his foes within his own party are manoeuvreing against him and the country sits on a tinder-box of poverty, unemployment and frustration.

It will be Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address (Sona) since he took over from Jacob Zuma. As political scientist Dr Sithembile Mbete observes, Ramaphosa now has to be judged on his own record as the country’s leader.

Follow our live blog for full coverage of the address.


This article first appeared on 702 : LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address




GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona

10 February 2022 5:30 PM

Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022.

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address

10 February 2022 5:30 PM

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm.

Who owns the intellectual property of that great idea YOU came up with at work?

10 February 2022 5:19 PM

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Herman Blignaut, partner at Spoor And Fisher

'The boys were picking mangos when Smit gave chase and ran Jerobijin over'

10 February 2022 3:22 PM

Lester speaks to two pastors from Klawer - one counselling the victim's family, and one planning to counsel accused Daniel Smit

[PICTURES] City of Tshwane cuts services in wildly successful collection drive

10 February 2022 1:49 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Tshwane Mayor Chief of Staff Jordan Griffiths.

Media personality Kuli Roberts passes away

10 February 2022 12:44 PM

Eyewitness News has confirmed that Roberts collapsed at a function she had attended on Wednesday.

Basic Income Grant: 'We don’t see any other proper policy put forward'

10 February 2022 12:28 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

2022 Sona road closures

10 February 2022 9:13 AM

The Opening of Parliament takes place on 10 February 2022 at 7pm. These are the road closures affecting road users in Cape Town.

#SONA2022: Eskom and other SOEs still pose existential threat to entire economy

10 February 2022 8:58 AM

Economist Sifiso Skenjana about what President Ramaphosa can and should say about SOEs failing on his watch at Sona on Thursday.

The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona

9 February 2022 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address.

'Charges (lying under oath) against Bathabile Dlamini politically motivated'

9 February 2022 3:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.

I have a nagging political fire that burns in my belly – Athol Trollip, ActionSA

9 February 2022 1:45 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Athol Trollip, newly appointed Chairperson of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape.

City of Cape Town water and sanitation pipes: Currently 0.3% repaired

9 February 2022 10:58 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien about the reoccurring issues in Hout Bay. 

'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'

8 February 2022 7:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.

'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics'

8 February 2022 6:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa.

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address

Local Politics

Local Politics

[PICTURES] City of Tshwane cuts services in wildly successful collection drive

Local Business Politics

Local Business Politics

Media personality Kuli Roberts passes away

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Pre-Sona festivities under way outside CT City Hall

10 February 2022 5:52 PM

10 February 2022 5:52 PM

Sona 2022 labelled Ramaphosa's most important speech of his political career

10 February 2022 5:44 PM

10 February 2022 5:44 PM

GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona

10 February 2022 5:30 PM

10 February 2022 5:30 PM

