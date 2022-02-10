Who owns the intellectual property of that great idea YOU came up with at work?
- Intellectual property refers to creations of the mind, such as artistic and literary works, designs, names, concepts and symbols
- Employer and employee should consider drafting a contractual agreement about the possible commercialisation of an idea
- Nkosana Makate is in a court battle with Vodacom over the remuneration he is owed for his "Please Call Me" invention
The case of “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate is in the news again following the Gauteng High Court's ruling earlier this week that Vodacom must offer him more than R47m in remuneration for his idea.
The court gave the cellular network provider one month to determine a suitable amount it owed Makate, saying the R47m it offered him was not sufficient.
This begs the question, who owns the idea that you've come up with at work? Are you entitled to additional remuneration for that idea if it takes off, as it did in the case of the "Please Call Me" technology?
Intellectual property only covers work that has a physical manifestation, and in which those rights afforded by a statute exists, which is to be differentiated from ideas or concepts such as in the Please Call Me matter.Herman Blignaut - Partner at Spoor And Fisher
If you have an idea or concept, the only way you protect it is to keep it secret or confidential. By exposing the idea or divulging it and publicising it, you taking the trade secret or the confidential aspect of it away.Herman Blignaut - Partner at Spoor And Fisher
When you arrive at intellectual property, works covered by copyright or the patents act, the default situation is that ownership of the rights in those works automatically vests in the employer, if the work was created by the employee in the scope and course of their employment.Herman Blignaut - Partner at Spoor And Fisher
If you have an idea, protect it.John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
