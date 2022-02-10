[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his sixth State of the Nation Address from 7 pm on Thursday evening.
The event is being held at the Cape Town City Hall following the fire that devastated Parliament last month.
The President is tasked with "reviving an economy ravaged by state capture looting and economic mismanagement" commented Busi Mavuso (CEO, Business Leadership South Africa).
You can watch the address live and see how he does:
More from Local
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona
Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022.Read More
Who owns the intellectual property of that great idea YOU came up with at work?
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Herman Blignaut, partner at Spoor And FisherRead More
LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address
It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma.Read More
'The boys were picking mangos when Smit gave chase and ran Jerobijin over'
Lester speaks to two pastors from Klawer - one counselling the victim's family, and one planning to counsel accused Daniel SmitRead More
[PICTURES] City of Tshwane cuts services in wildly successful collection drive
Mandy Wiener interviews Tshwane Mayor Chief of Staff Jordan Griffiths.Read More
Media personality Kuli Roberts passes away
Eyewitness News has confirmed that Roberts collapsed at a function she had attended on Wednesday.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'We don’t see any other proper policy put forward'
Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
2022 Sona road closures
The Opening of Parliament takes place on 10 February 2022 at 7pm. These are the road closures affecting road users in Cape Town.Read More
#SONA2022: Eskom and other SOEs still pose existential threat to entire economy
Economist Sifiso Skenjana about what President Ramaphosa can and should say about SOEs failing on his watch at Sona on Thursday.Read More
More from Politics
LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address
It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma.Read More
[PICTURES] City of Tshwane cuts services in wildly successful collection drive
Mandy Wiener interviews Tshwane Mayor Chief of Staff Jordan Griffiths.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'We don’t see any other proper policy put forward'
Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
#SONA2022: Eskom and other SOEs still pose existential threat to entire economy
Economist Sifiso Skenjana about what President Ramaphosa can and should say about SOEs failing on his watch at Sona on Thursday.Read More
The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona
Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address.Read More
'Charges (lying under oath) against Bathabile Dlamini politically motivated'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.Read More
I have a nagging political fire that burns in my belly – Athol Trollip, ActionSA
Mandy Wiener interviews Athol Trollip, newly appointed Chairperson of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape.Read More
City of Cape Town water and sanitation pipes: Currently 0.3% repaired
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien about the reoccurring issues in Hout Bay.Read More
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.Read More