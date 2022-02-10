Public urged to avoid interaction with African Clawless Otters along WC coast





There's been an increase sighting of African Clawless Otters along the Western Cape coast

The species is near threatened and human interaction could pose a danger to the animal and people

Otters are protected under South Africa's animal protection act

Interference with these animals that leads to suffering is a criminal offence

The orphaned African Clawless Otter at FreeMe Rehabilitaion centre. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

If you’re very lucky, you might have had a recent encounter with a furry little creature called the African Clawless Otter.

They’re an endearing but near-threatened species, and scientists are concerned about possible public interaction with them following reports of an increase in sightings in public spaces along the Western Cape coastline.

They have been spotted on local shores and waterways in Onrus, Struisbaai, Scarborough, False Bay, Simons Town, Cape Point, and Millers Point.

The main threat to the species is the declining state of fresh water ecosystems...they're actually being forced to come into closer spaces where we occur. Dr. Audrey Delsink - Wildlife director of Humane Society International Africa

Our river ecosystems are in a poor state of affairs. 80% of our ecosystems are threatened...that's why these creatures are coming closer and closer into habitation with ourselves. Dr. Audrey Delsink - Wildlife director of Humane Society International Africa

In order to protect these near-threatened species and local residents, animal protection charity Humane Society International Africa seeks to remind the public to only enjoy these wild animals from afar.

Otters are protected under South Africa’s Animals Protection Act, and the Threatened and Protected Species Act, and disturbance of or interference with these wild animals that leads to any suffering may be a criminal offence.

They are very endearing, but we must remember they are apex predators. They have very powerful jaws and equally strong teeth. Dr. Audrey Delsink - Wildlife director of Humane Society International Africa

When they feel threatened, and that could be from other predators which they could naturally encounter, and equally so when they come into contact with humans and our pets. Dr. Audrey Delsink - Wildlife director of Humane Society International Africa

Delsink says people should never attempt to touch or pick up otters as they may defend themselves and their young.

