R98m to construct a 6km stretch of road? Road construction expert explains why

Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality last month announced plans to embark on road construction and major rehabilitation projects in the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape Municipality made headlines in October 2021 following the unveiling of a cheap looking stadium that cost taxpayers no less than R15m.

The latest project, a 6.9km stretch of road which will be reconstructed, using asphalt and paving blocks is estimated to cost a staggering R98.5m. The road will cost R14.7m per kilometre to construct.

Makali Plant and Construction was appointed to do the job, which is an upgrade on the troublesome Fikile Gwadana Drive in Ezibeleni.

It's reported that at the end of last year, the municipality awarded tenders for road maintenance contracts to the tune of R162m.

That cost, per square metre...for a very cheap road, probably R200, R300, and you can go as high as R3 000 a square metre. Andrew Laatz - Specialist consultant in pavement engineering and construction at HHO Consulting Engineers

R1m would be quite cheap for a reasonable upgrade to a gravel road. Andrew Laatz - Specialist consultant in pavement engineering and construction at HHO Consulting Engineers

That (R7m) sounds like a fairly middle to upmarket fee...It's not just a repair, it's a decent upgrade. That wouldn't be completely out of the ballpark, no. Andrew Laatz - Specialist consultant in pavement engineering and construction at HHO Consulting Engineers

You can spend, in certain local conditions, up to R1bn for a project, and that might be about 20 kilometres. Andrew Laatz - Specialist consultant in pavement engineering and construction at HHO Consulting Engineers

