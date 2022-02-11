There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID





The perception that the area around the Eastern Bazaar is a hotbed for crime is wrong, says the CCID

Much begging does, however, take place there

Poverty is a reality that cannot be policed away – the CCID has intervention strategies to help solve the problem of people that keep them on the street

Image courtesy of: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:ProtoplasmaKid

The Eastern Bazaar is a bustling part of town.

The arcade on Long Market Street is a treat for lovers of affordable, tasty food from Pakistan to Bengali, to China.

Those who have been there recently tell shocking tales of the area around Eastern Bazaar and even the arcade, which is unkempt.

A CapeTalk listener contacted the station, saying there are drug addicts lurking in the corners and entrances to the arcade.

Shocked and feeling unsafe, she immediately left.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (scroll up to listen).

They spoke about the state and safety around the Eastern Bazaar and how it may be affecting traders.

It’s all perception-based… In that area, there is almost no crime at all. But there are begging complaints… You can’t police away poverty… Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District

You see a lot of ex parolees, they may have tattoos on their face, they’re living on the street. You see three or four of them together and your perception is, ‘Oh, no. This is not good’… Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District