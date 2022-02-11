There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID
-
The perception that the area around the Eastern Bazaar is a hotbed for crime is wrong, says the CCID
-
Much begging does, however, take place there
-
Poverty is a reality that cannot be policed away – the CCID has intervention strategies to help solve the problem of people that keep them on the street
The Eastern Bazaar is a bustling part of town.
The arcade on Long Market Street is a treat for lovers of affordable, tasty food from Pakistan to Bengali, to China.
Those who have been there recently tell shocking tales of the area around Eastern Bazaar and even the arcade, which is unkempt.
A CapeTalk listener contacted the station, saying there are drug addicts lurking in the corners and entrances to the arcade.
Shocked and feeling unsafe, she immediately left.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (scroll up to listen).
They spoke about the state and safety around the Eastern Bazaar and how it may be affecting traders.
It’s all perception-based… In that area, there is almost no crime at all. But there are begging complaints… You can’t police away poverty…Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
You see a lot of ex parolees, they may have tattoos on their face, they’re living on the street. You see three or four of them together and your perception is, ‘Oh, no. This is not good’…Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
You need intervention strategies… We have 15 homeless drug addicts… they’re getting skills, drugs counselling, jobs… yesterday a barber cut their hair… We look for hardened people… We’re piloting a new way forward to actually find a solution…Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Eastern_Food_Bazaar,_Ciudad_del_Cabo,_Sud%C3%A1frica.jpg
More from Local
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business
During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced.Read More
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare
"In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity sector."Read More
Mindful of its proven benefits, Ramaphosa extends R350 grant by a year
Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of announcing a basic income grant but has extended the R350 grant for another year.Read More
Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry
This State of the Nation Address had a special note about the viability of the cannabis and hemp industries in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.Read More
R98m to construct a 6km stretch of road? Road construction expert explains why
John Maytham speaks to Andrew Laatz, specialist consultant in pavement engineering and construction at HHO Consulting Engineers.Read More
Public urged to avoid interaction with African Clawless Otters along WC coast
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr. Audrey Delsink, wildlife director of Humane Society International Africa.Read More
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona
Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022.Read More
More from Opinion
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
Basic Income Grant: 'We don’t see any other proper policy put forward'
Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
#SONA2022: Eskom and other SOEs still pose existential threat to entire economy
Economist Sifiso Skenjana about what President Ramaphosa can and should say about SOEs failing on his watch at Sona on Thursday.Read More
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money ShowRead More
'End the National State of Disaster, President Ramaphosa!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.Read More
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.Read More
South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch
South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder.Read More
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu
Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission.Read More
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona
Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022.Read More
Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga
"Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday.Read More
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report
How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers.Read More
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money ShowRead More
Looking for ideas for Valentine’s Day in Cape Town? We’ve got you covered.
Did you realise that Valentine’s Day is just a few days away? How time flies.Read More
The Cape's hottest female vocalists will join Lady Day Big Band at Moonstruck
The vocalist lineup for the Moonstruck virtual concert next week is guaranteed to leave you STARstruck!Read More
Road accident victims without medical aid can now get private healthcare
Africa Melane interviews Bianca van Zyl, CEO at Valomate Medical Services.Read More