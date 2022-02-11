Sona In 60 Minutes: Insights and commentary by EWN political journalists





702's Clement Manyathela and CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit host an insightful and informative Round Table discussion with EWN's Tshidi Madia, Babalo Ndenze, and Mandy Wiener to unpack all the salient points that come out of Thursday night's State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Listen to the podcast or watch the video of the Round Table discussion below:

EWN senior political journalists suggest President Ramaphosa can no longer appease the ANC but has to take into account the realities of South Africa

They unpacked the issues around the Basic Income Grant and more

The State of the Nation address was moved to the Cape Town City Hall after the recent fire that occurred in January.

EWN Parliamentary Reporter Babalo Ndenze described Thursday night's Sona as a lot more sanitised than the traditional event that usually takes place in the National Assembly and it had a lot less pomp and ceremony.

It was a lot less fancy and maybe many prefer that - it got straight to the point...and it costs less. Babalo Ndenze , EWN Parliamentary Reporter

The panel addressed the controversial issue of the Basic Income Grant. Despite a seeming ANC NEC commitment to BIG Clement Manaythela interviewed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday night and asked him whether the BIG would be implemented.

Not to my knowledge...the Basic Income Grant is not an agreed thing. Everyone would like it by the way. I would also like it - subject to affordability. The question is whether the economy can afford it... Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in conversation with Clement Manyathela

So while there is an ANC policy directive to implement a BIG, Mandy Wiener says this prevarication is 'classic Cyril Ramaphosa who always wants to consult further.'

We still have this dillydallying and a need to consult further. Mandy Wiener

I think what we have always seen is what the ANC wants is always at odds with the reality of South Africa. There is always this fine balancing act that he needed to navigate in order to appease the party versus South Africans. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Reporter - Eyewitness News

But the truth is he needs to abandon the airy-fairy resolutions and ideas that the ANC has if he is to choose the country - if he is going to make the country work. Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Reporter - Eyewitness News

She says Godongwana's comments to Clement Manyathela are a reflection of the realisation that they have to balance the realities of the countries finances and cannot just appease the party and the alliance any longer.