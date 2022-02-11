Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Shannon Esra
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shannon Esra
Today at 17:05
Reflection on SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Today at 17:20
School Decontamination report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Haywood - Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Gazelle Postcards from Paradise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xander Ferreira
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Local actress Shannon Esra takes to CapeTalk with her favourite 80s and 90s hits Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 11 February 2022 2:16 PM
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District. 11 February 2022 9:10 AM
Court grants 6-week postponement in Parly arson-accused case Western Cape NPA Spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila recounts the latest events to Mandy Wiener. 11 February 2022 2:03 PM
Sona In 60 Minutes: Insights and commentary by EWN political journalists 702's Clement Manyathela and CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit host a Round Table discussion about Thursday's State of the Nation Address. 11 February 2022 11:16 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
How to be open with your partner about debt Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation. 11 February 2022 1:58 PM
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains… John Maytham interviews Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers. 11 February 2022 12:58 PM
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke. 11 February 2022 11:44 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Local actress Shannon Esra takes to CapeTalk with her favourite 80s and 90s hits Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 11 February 2022 2:16 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 10 February 2022 4:19 PM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga "Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday. 10 February 2022 11:11 AM
Scientists create sun on Earth with nuclear fusion – then holds it for 5 seconds Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 February 2022 10:07 AM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains… John Maytham interviews Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers. 11 February 2022 12:58 PM
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke. 11 February 2022 11:44 AM
There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District. 11 February 2022 9:10 AM
Sona In 60 Minutes: Insights and commentary by EWN political journalists

11 February 2022 11:16 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SONA2022
#SONA2022

702's Clement Manyathela and CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit host a Round Table discussion about Thursday's State of the Nation Address.

702's Clement Manyathela and CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit host an insightful and informative Round Table discussion with EWN's Tshidi Madia, Babalo Ndenze, and Mandy Wiener to unpack all the salient points that come out of Thursday night's State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Listen to the podcast or watch the video of the Round Table discussion below:

  • EWN senior political journalists suggest President Ramaphosa can no longer appease the ANC but has to take into account the realities of South Africa
  • They unpacked the issues around the Basic Income Grant and more

The State of the Nation address was moved to the Cape Town City Hall after the recent fire that occurred in January.

EWN Parliamentary Reporter Babalo Ndenze described Thursday night's Sona as a lot more sanitised than the traditional event that usually takes place in the National Assembly and it had a lot less pomp and ceremony.

It was a lot less fancy and maybe many prefer that - it got straight to the point...and it costs less.

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Reporter

The panel addressed the controversial issue of the Basic Income Grant. Despite a seeming ANC NEC commitment to BIG Clement Manaythela interviewed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday night and asked him whether the BIG would be implemented.

Not to my knowledge...the Basic Income Grant is not an agreed thing. Everyone would like it by the way. I would also like it - subject to affordability. The question is whether the economy can afford it...

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in conversation with Clement Manyathela

So while there is an ANC policy directive to implement a BIG, Mandy Wiener says this prevarication is 'classic Cyril Ramaphosa who always wants to consult further.'

We still have this dillydallying and a need to consult further.

Mandy Wiener

I think what we have always seen is what the ANC wants is always at odds with the reality of South Africa. There is always this fine balancing act that he needed to navigate in order to appease the party versus South Africans.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Reporter - Eyewitness News

But the truth is he needs to abandon the airy-fairy resolutions and ideas that the ANC has if he is to choose the country - if he is going to make the country work.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Reporter - Eyewitness News

She says Godongwana's comments to Clement Manyathela are a reflection of the realisation that they have to balance the realities of the countries finances and cannot just appease the party and the alliance any longer.




11 February 2022 11:16 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SONA2022
#SONA2022

