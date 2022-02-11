South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa





The government will change the law to allow for the development of a fully-fledged legal dagga industry, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.

The dagga sector can potentially create more than 130 000 new jobs, according to Ramaphosa.

“We are therefore streamlining the regulatory processes so that the cannabis sector can thrive like it is in other countries such as Lesotho,” he said.

"Our people in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and elsewhere are ready to farm with this age-old commodity and bring it to market in new and innovative forms.”

You'll soon be able to trade in dagga without breaking the law. © kuprevich/123rf.com

South Africa grows about 2500 tons of illicit dagga a year.

It is the third-largest producer of illegal dagga in the world, according to the World Health Organisation.

Dagga, widely used in South Africa, is legal to grow and consume in private but trading thereof remains, for now, prohibited.

