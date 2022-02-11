South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa
The government will change the law to allow for the development of a fully-fledged legal dagga industry, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.
The dagga sector can potentially create more than 130 000 new jobs, according to Ramaphosa.
“We are therefore streamlining the regulatory processes so that the cannabis sector can thrive like it is in other countries such as Lesotho,” he said.
"Our people in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and elsewhere are ready to farm with this age-old commodity and bring it to market in new and innovative forms.”
RELATED: Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga
South Africa grows about 2500 tons of illicit dagga a year.
It is the third-largest producer of illegal dagga in the world, according to the World Health Organisation.
Dagga, widely used in South Africa, is legal to grow and consume in private but trading thereof remains, for now, prohibited.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147641242_close-up-of-courier-holding-paper-package-with-traditional-meds-cannabis-in-bag-with-leaf-symbol-cas.html?vti=m8qs4mgmj744m3axo6-1-42
More from Business
How to be open with your partner about debt
Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation.Read More
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains…
John Maytham interviews Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers.Read More
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business
During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced.Read More
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare
"In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity sector."Read More
Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry
This State of the Nation Address had a special note about the viability of the cannabis and hemp industries in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
[PICTURES] City of Tshwane cuts services in wildly successful collection drive
Mandy Wiener interviews Tshwane Mayor Chief of Staff Jordan Griffiths.Read More
More from Opinion
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains…
John Maytham interviews Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers.Read More
There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID
Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
Basic Income Grant: 'We don’t see any other proper policy put forward'
Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
#SONA2022: Eskom and other SOEs still pose existential threat to entire economy
Economist Sifiso Skenjana about what President Ramaphosa can and should say about SOEs failing on his watch at Sona on Thursday.Read More
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money ShowRead More
'End the National State of Disaster, President Ramaphosa!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.Read More
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.Read More
South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch
South Africa’s first smartphone factory is for sale to the highest bidder.Read More
More from Lifestyle
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio
World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.Read More
How to be open with your partner about debt
Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation.Read More
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world
Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's not that simple, one of those swindled says.Read More
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More
There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID
Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona
Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022.Read More
Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga
"Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday.Read More
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report
How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers.Read More