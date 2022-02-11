Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Shannon Esra
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shannon Esra
Today at 17:05
Reflection on SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Today at 17:20
School Decontamination report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Haywood - Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Gazelle Postcards from Paradise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xander Ferreira
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local actress Shannon Esra takes to CapeTalk with her favourite 80s and 90s hits Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 11 February 2022 2:16 PM
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District. 11 February 2022 9:10 AM
View all Local
Court grants 6-week postponement in Parly arson-accused case Western Cape NPA Spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila recounts the latest events to Mandy Wiener. 11 February 2022 2:03 PM
Sona In 60 Minutes: Insights and commentary by EWN political journalists 702's Clement Manyathela and CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit host a Round Table discussion about Thursday's State of the Nation Address. 11 February 2022 11:16 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
View all Politics
How to be open with your partner about debt Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation. 11 February 2022 1:58 PM
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains… John Maytham interviews Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers. 11 February 2022 12:58 PM
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke. 11 February 2022 11:44 AM
View all Business
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Local actress Shannon Esra takes to CapeTalk with her favourite 80s and 90s hits Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 11 February 2022 2:16 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 10 February 2022 4:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga "Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday. 10 February 2022 11:11 AM
Scientists create sun on Earth with nuclear fusion – then holds it for 5 seconds Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 February 2022 10:07 AM
View all World
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains… John Maytham interviews Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers. 11 February 2022 12:58 PM
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke. 11 February 2022 11:44 AM
There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District. 11 February 2022 9:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
World

Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world

11 February 2022 1:08 PM
by Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Tags:
Netflix
The Tinder Swindler
Pernilla Sjoholm
Simon Leviev

Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's not that simple, one of those swindled says.

JOHANNESBURG - The Netflix documentary about man who lied about his lifestyle and wealth to lure women into giving him money has women around South Africa detailing their personal experiences about being swindled.

947’s Anele and the Club spoke to one of Israel-born Simon Leviev’s victims, Pernilla Sjoholm, who first came out in 2019 to expose the swindler.

Sjoholm was part of the crime documentary with two other victims to create the number one trending show on Netflix. The 35-year-old woman was accused of being a gold digger by some viewers who believe she and the other women only accepted Leviev’s friendship because he was the son of a billionaire.

“I find it so funny when trolls say, ‘you gold diggers got what you deserved’. They also defrauded so many companies. I would be the worst gold digger ever who gave away money instead of taking it.”

READ:

Sjoholm said she was still in financial ruin after she gave money to Leviev who she thought was her friend after eight months of visits, chats, suppers and coffee dates. He once flew out to her from another country after she told him she had a bad day.

The conversation triggered other women and men from South Africa to share their experiences.

A Cape Town mother called the Kfm Mornings show to give a thorough account of how she was swindled out of R1.3 million by a man she met on dating site OKCupid.

She said it is not wise to look for love when you are vulnerable.

"I’m so sorry that so many people are watching this documentary and they’re calling women stupid and it’s not that," she said. "They are professionals and highly intelligent."

“He was all about making you feel like a million bucks, like saying what a great mom I was because I was going through a messy divorce. I had lost both my parents and I was looking for validation and I shouldn’t have been on a dating app,” Cindy [not her real name] reflected on her experience with an American swindler.

Although Cindy had most of the money at her disposal, she had to take out loans at some point to help her American lover to get into South Africa after he was stuck at immigration.

Another caller, Paul, said it wasn’t only women who got scammed. He said he was swindled by a woman using pictures they shared during what he thought was an intimate online relationship to blackmail him.

Listen to the full segment:

Some netizens have been saying they would never be swindled by Lieviv.

Others have mocked their own credit scores and other ways they think they have been swindled.

A third woman in the documentary who said they were in a relationship turned out to be the hero of the show. She sold his designer clothes to make up for money he owed her.


This article first appeared on EWN : Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world




11 February 2022 1:08 PM
by Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Tags:
Netflix
The Tinder Swindler
Pernilla Sjoholm
Simon Leviev

More from Lifestyle

7 reasons why we still love and trust radio

11 February 2022 4:12 PM

World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to be open with your partner about debt

11 February 2022 1:58 PM

Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa

11 February 2022 11:44 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech

11 February 2022 9:55 AM

Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID

11 February 2022 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice

10 February 2022 6:22 PM

Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona

10 February 2022 5:30 PM

Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga

10 February 2022 11:11 AM

"Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report

9 February 2022 9:11 PM

How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image

9 February 2022 8:05 PM

Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga

10 February 2022 11:11 AM

"Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scientists create sun on Earth with nuclear fusion – then holds it for 5 seconds

10 February 2022 10:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy

8 February 2022 1:36 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work'

5 February 2022 8:54 AM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co

4 February 2022 11:20 AM

Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family

4 February 2022 10:28 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans

3 February 2022 12:39 PM

On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe?

3 February 2022 11:37 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa'

3 February 2022 11:31 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases

2 February 2022 1:42 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Court grants 6-week postponement in Parly arson-accused case

Politics

Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains…

Business Opinion

There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Africa’s role in local COVID vaccine production stressed during WHO visit

11 February 2022 4:40 PM

Hearings into COVID vaccine safety for children postponed to May

11 February 2022 4:26 PM

US National Archives requests legal probe of Trump: media report

11 February 2022 3:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA