Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world
JOHANNESBURG - The Netflix documentary about man who lied about his lifestyle and wealth to lure women into giving him money has women around South Africa detailing their personal experiences about being swindled.
947’s Anele and the Club spoke to one of Israel-born Simon Leviev’s victims, Pernilla Sjoholm, who first came out in 2019 to expose the swindler.
Sjoholm was part of the crime documentary with two other victims to create the number one trending show on Netflix. The 35-year-old woman was accused of being a gold digger by some viewers who believe she and the other women only accepted Leviev’s friendship because he was the son of a billionaire.
“I find it so funny when trolls say, ‘you gold diggers got what you deserved’. They also defrauded so many companies. I would be the worst gold digger ever who gave away money instead of taking it.”
READ:
Sjoholm said she was still in financial ruin after she gave money to Leviev who she thought was her friend after eight months of visits, chats, suppers and coffee dates. He once flew out to her from another country after she told him she had a bad day.
The conversation triggered other women and men from South Africa to share their experiences.
A Cape Town mother called the Kfm Mornings show to give a thorough account of how she was swindled out of R1.3 million by a man she met on dating site OKCupid.
She said it is not wise to look for love when you are vulnerable.
"I’m so sorry that so many people are watching this documentary and they’re calling women stupid and it’s not that," she said. "They are professionals and highly intelligent."
“He was all about making you feel like a million bucks, like saying what a great mom I was because I was going through a messy divorce. I had lost both my parents and I was looking for validation and I shouldn’t have been on a dating app,” Cindy [not her real name] reflected on her experience with an American swindler.
Although Cindy had most of the money at her disposal, she had to take out loans at some point to help her American lover to get into South Africa after he was stuck at immigration.
Another caller, Paul, said it wasn’t only women who got scammed. He said he was swindled by a woman using pictures they shared during what he thought was an intimate online relationship to blackmail him.
Listen to the full segment:
Some netizens have been saying they would never be swindled by Lieviv.
the tinder swindler is so wild to me because if any man told me “my enemies are after me I need $25k” I would be like damn that’s crazy, good luck though— jodie (@jodieegrace) February 10, 2022
How did these people fall in love with this guy let alone get swindled by him. He looks like a 12 year old boy— whoevers looking at this ur so beautiful 😢🥺🥰 (@imlaughinwthUwU) February 10, 2022
I’m still in shock by how them ladies got swindled by that fool on Tinder. I would’ve laughed in his face and told him to pawn one of them watches FOH bro!🖕🏾🖕🏾— MsPayne43 (@Ms_Payne43) February 10, 2022
As wild as #TheTinderSwindler was, the first red flag for me was IG, 100k followers but you’re only following 58? What’s with the ratio? Who exactly do you think you are? Why are you on Tinder? 🧐— That Pri (@IceCreamPri) February 4, 2022
Sometimes, asking too many questions may just work out in your favour. 👀
Others have mocked their own credit scores and other ways they think they have been swindled.
Don’t be swindled by a real person. Rather be swindled by an entire organisation and buy a Powerball ticket for tonight. Hugs.— Roar (@RoryPetzer) February 8, 2022
When I told my parents recently how much of my income went on rent (way more than half) they thought I’d been swindled https://t.co/vBGc2XnOvV— Patrick Lenton (@PatrickLenton) February 10, 2022
To those of us who won't get swindled because our credit would never allow#TheTinderSwindler #TindlerSwindler pic.twitter.com/MY6CvCXpHx— Double J (@JoziJudas) February 7, 2022
A third woman in the documentary who said they were in a relationship turned out to be the hero of the show. She sold his designer clothes to make up for money he owed her.
Ayleen might end up selling Simon himself.— JUMOBY™ (@jumoby) February 5, 2022
She's the real MVP.
When the swindled swindle the swindler. 😂 #tinderswindler pic.twitter.com/cC0EsfNdRo
This article first appeared on EWN : Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world
More from Lifestyle
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio
World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.Read More
How to be open with your partner about debt
Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation.Read More
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa
Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke.Read More
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More
There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID
Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona
Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022.Read More
Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga
"Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday.Read More
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report
How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers.Read More
More from World
Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga
"Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday.Read More
Scientists create sun on Earth with nuclear fusion – then holds it for 5 seconds
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work'
Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more.Read More
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co
Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings.Read More
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans
On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby.Read More
Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe?
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.Read More
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron.Read More