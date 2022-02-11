Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains…
The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality is embarking on road construction and major rehabilitation projects in the Eastern Cape.
It appointed Makali Plant and Construction to upgrade the troublesome Fikile Gwadana Drive in Ezibeleni.
The 6.7-kilometre road will be reconstructed, using asphalt and paving blocks – at a cost of R98.5 million, or R14.7 million per kilometre.
The project is scheduled to take 12 months to complete.
Upgrading existing rural roads normally cost about R11.6 million per kilometre, according to the Democratic Alliance (DA).
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road?
John Maytham interviewed Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers (scroll up to listen).
It sounds like a lot of money, but a road consists of three, four, five or six layers. The cost for a very cheap road would be R300 per square metre… You can go as high as R3000 per square metre for a higher standard road…Andrew Laatz, road engineer - HHO Consulting Engineers
R1 million per kilometre would be a simple repair… That would be quite cheap… For an upgrade from a gravel road… you could spend R5 million per kilometre…Andrew Laatz, road engineer - HHO Consulting Engineers
It sounds like a decent upgrade. It’s not out of the ballpark… You can spend up to R1 billion… for 20 kilometres…Andrew Laatz, road engineer - HHO Consulting Engineers
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/potholes_road.html
