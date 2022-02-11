Court grants 6-week postponement in Parly arson-accused case





The case of Parliament fire arson-accused Zandiile Mafe has been postponed for another six weeks

The State is awaiting cellphone analysis, and forensic reports on Mafe's clothing

Mafe was moved from Valkenberg Hospital to Pollsmoor Prison

Parliament arson-accused, Zandile Mafe, appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on 29 January 2022 for his bail application. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday in the Parliament arson case which occurred in January.

Mafe is accused of arson and terrorism.

NPA's Eric Ntabazalila says Mafe was released from Valkenberg and is currently in Polsmoor Prison.

He was denied bail on 29 January but on Friday was in court again because this was the postponement date set by the court at the last appearance.

The defence said they are planning to appeal this decision at the High Court but are still waiting for the record [of the bail proceedings.] Eric Ntabazalila, Spokesperson - NPA Western Cape

He added that the Hawks investigation team has not yet been able to enter the buildings of the New Assembly at Parliament to gather evidence.

Cellphone analysis still needs to be finalised to ascertain whether or not Mafe was speaking to any accomplices, he says.

We are also waiting for his clothing analysis to ascertain whether there were any accelerants on his clothing. Eric Ntabazalila, Spokesperson - NPA Western Cape

They are still waiting for structural engineers to tell them the area is safe. Eric Ntabazalila, Spokesperson - NPA Western Cape

Ntabazalila says the State is also waiting for outstanding forensic reports and asked for an 8-week postponement.

However, the court agreed to a six-week postponement.