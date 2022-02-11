Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour With# Shannon Esra
Shannon Esra
Reflection on SONA
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
School Decontamination report
Mark Haywood - Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick
Gazelle Postcards from Paradise
Xander Ferreira
How to be open with your partner about debt

11 February 2022 1:58 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation.

Being open about money problems can improve your relationship.

But it’s not easy.

© belchonock/123rf.com

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

Africa Melane interviewed debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart and continue the difficult conversation about finances (scroll up to listen).

In a nutshell:

  • Treat the taboo topic like an everyday discussion. Over time, talking about money and debt will start feeling less off-limits.

  • Be compassionate towards yourself and your partner. It’s not an easy thing to talk about or to hear.

  • Start with basic, easy financial questions; practice makes perfect.

  • Have regular conversations where you set financial goals.

  • Talk about debt – a lot.




