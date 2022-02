How to be open with your partner about debt

Being open about money problems can improve your relationship.

But it’s not easy.

Africa Melane interviewed debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart and continue the difficult conversation about finances (scroll up to listen).

In a nutshell:

Treat the taboo topic like an everyday discussion. Over time, talking about money and debt will start feeling less off-limits.

Be compassionate towards yourself and your partner. It’s not an easy thing to talk about or to hear.

Start with basic, easy financial questions; practice makes perfect.

Have regular conversations where you set financial goals.

Talk about debt – a lot.