‘SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business’: Ghebreyesus
CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organization's (WHO) Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he's pleased with the progress being made in Cape Town's vaccine manufacturing facilities.
He wrapped up the second day of his tour of local facilities on Saturday.
The BioVac site in Pinelands was officially opened in 2003 and joined the fight against the coronavirus in 2020.
By 2024, together with Afrigen, the company hoped to start upscaling COVID vaccines.
Ghebreyesus believes South Africa is well on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business.
“We’ve developed this hub which could be a strategic solution to the problems we’re facing,” he said.
Joined by Belgium government officials, Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of cooperative collaboration in addressing the pandemic.
#COVID19SA WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Buti Manamela are visiting pharmaceutical company, Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines this morning. 🎥@ KevinJohnBrandt - KB pic.twitter.com/Q3StChc6Of— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : ‘SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business’: Ghebreyesus
Source : @WHO/Twitter
More from Local
Local actress Shannon Esra takes to CapeTalk with her favourite 80s and 90s hits
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More
There’s no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID
Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District.Read More
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business
During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced.Read More
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare
"In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity sector."Read More
Mindful of its proven benefits, Ramaphosa extends R350 grant by a year
Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of announcing a basic income grant but has extended the R350 grant for another year.Read More
Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry
This State of the Nation Address had a special note about the viability of the cannabis and hemp industries in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.Read More
R98m to construct a 6km stretch of road? Road construction expert explains why
John Maytham speaks to Andrew Laatz, specialist consultant in pavement engineering and construction at HHO Consulting Engineers.Read More