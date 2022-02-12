Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
'SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business': Ghebreyesus WHO's Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he's pleased with the progress being made in Cape Town's vaccine manufacturing facilities. 12 February 2022 2:11 PM
Local actress Shannon Esra takes to CapeTalk with her favourite 80s and 90s hits Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 11 February 2022 2:16 PM
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
NZ Parly plays Barry Manilow hits to drive away vaccine mandate protesters 'Jacinda Adern's support's waning a bit over the handling of Covid'. Amy MacIver interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald 13 February 2022 10:39 AM
Court grants 6-week postponement in Parly arson-accused case Western Cape NPA Spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila recounts the latest events to Mandy Wiener. 11 February 2022 2:03 PM
Sona In 60 Minutes: Insights and commentary by EWN political journalists 702's Clement Manyathela and CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit host a Round Table discussion about Thursday's State of the Nation Address. 11 February 2022 11:16 AM
How to be open with your partner about debt Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation. 11 February 2022 1:58 PM
Why does it cost so much a build or fix a road? An engineer explains… John Maytham interviews Andrew Laatz, a road engineer at HHO Consulting Engineers. 11 February 2022 12:58 PM
South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa Lester Kiewit interviews Dagga Couple founder Myrtle Clarke. 11 February 2022 11:44 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
There's no crime around Eastern Bazaar; just begging - CCID Refilwe Moloto interviews Moeneeb Hendricks, Head of Safety and Security at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District. 11 February 2022 9:10 AM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk winning round and that of the Junior Brain of CapeTalk to measure your chance of success. 12 February 2022 2:51 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it's not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 10 February 2022 4:19 PM
Israel to legalise recreational use of dagga "Self-use of cannabis will not be considered a criminal offense," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Wednesday. 10 February 2022 11:11 AM
Scientists create sun on Earth with nuclear fusion – then holds it for 5 seconds Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 February 2022 10:07 AM
Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 February 2022 1:36 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr. Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We don't see any other proper policy put forward' Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 10 February 2022 12:28 PM
#SONA2022: Eskom and other SOEs still pose existential threat to entire economy Economist Sifiso Skenjana about what President Ramaphosa can and should say about SOEs failing on his watch at Sona on Thursday. 10 February 2022 8:58 AM
‘SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business’: Ghebreyesus

12 February 2022 2:11 PM
by Saya Pierce-Jones
World Health Organization
Tedros Ghebreyesus
Coronavirus
covid

WHO's Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he's pleased with the progress being made in Cape Town's vaccine manufacturing facilities.

CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organization's (WHO) Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he's pleased with the progress being made in Cape Town's vaccine manufacturing facilities.

He wrapped up the second day of his tour of local facilities on Saturday.

The BioVac site in Pinelands was officially opened in 2003 and joined the fight against the coronavirus in 2020.

By 2024, together with Afrigen, the company hoped to start upscaling COVID vaccines.

Ghebreyesus believes South Africa is well on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business.

“We’ve developed this hub which could be a strategic solution to the problems we’re facing,” he said.

Joined by Belgium government officials, Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of cooperative collaboration in addressing the pandemic.


This article first appeared on EWN : ‘SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business’: Ghebreyesus




